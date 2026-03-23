The Delhi High Court directed the DG of Prisons to decide within two weeks a complaint by Zoya Khan, lodged in Tihar Jail. She alleged harassment and demands for money by jail officials, violating prison rules during Ramadan.

The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the Director General (DG) of Prisons to decide Hashim Baba's wife Zoya Khan's complaint within two weeks.

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She moved to the High Court alleging harassment at the hands of the jail officials. She is lodged in Central Jail No 6 of Tihar Jail.

Justice Manoj Jain disposed of the petition with the direction to the DG to decide the complaint and inform the petitioner. He added that she can reapproach the High Court if not satisfied with the outcome of her complaint.

Details of the Allegations

Advocate Joginder Tuli, with Joshini Tuli, appeared for Zoya Khan. It is stated that on March 10th, a complaint was sent by her counsel through email to DG Prison and Superintendent of Central Jail No.6 regarding the illegal conduct of jail officials against the Petitioner, on which no action has been taken to date.

According to the petition, the jail officials allegedly started harassing Zoya and demanding money in the month of Ramadan. The petition mentioned that on March 2, an incident of harassment took place outside the Deputy Superintendent (DS) office, around 6:00 PM, when the jail officials did not let the petitioner keep her fast/Roza, in violation of Rule 1142 of the Delhi Prison Rules, 2018, while on March 13, another incident of harassment took place in Ward No.9 area around 9:00 AM.

Her counsel, Advocate Anand Devi, visited the jail on March 9 and conducted a legal meeting with Zoya when she informed her about illegal violation of the Prison Rules and harassment by jail officials and the illegal demand of money and gold jewellery for arranging a meeting with her family.

She is seeking an independent enquiry against the 4 Tihar Jail officials, including two Assistant Superintendents and two matrons.

Cases Against the Petitioner

Zoya is an accused in the Nadir Shah murder case and two other cases, including that of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. (ANI)