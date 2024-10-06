Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Yogi government to host grand 'Shakti Mahotsav' at 16 Shaktipeeths across UP, various programs to be held

    The Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh is hosting 'Shakti Mahotsav' at 16 Shaktipeeths across the state, emphasizing women's safety, dignity, and self-reliance, aligned with Mission Shakti 5.0. 

    Yogi government to host grand 'Shakti Mahotsav' at 16 Shaktipeeths across UP, various programs to be held dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Oct 6, 2024, 4:53 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 6, 2024, 4:53 PM IST

    Lucknow: The Yogi government will host the 'Shakti Mahotsav' on the auspicious days of Saptami-Ashtami at 16 Shaktipeeths across Uttar Pradesh. Acting on the instructions of CM Yogi Adityanath, the Department of Culture has completed all preparations for the event. 

    Aligned with the objectives of Mission Shakti 5.0, the festival will prioritize female artists, emphasizing themes of women’s safety, dignity, and self-reliance. As part of the festivities, there will also be tableau presentations showcasing the nine goddesses. 

    State folk artists will participate in various spiritual programs, including street performances based on Kumbh Mela, Navdurga, and women’s empowerment.

    The Shakti Mahotsav, organized under the guidance of the Yogi government, will take place at key Shaktipeeth sites, including Maa Pateshwari Temple, Devipatan, Sheetla Mata Temple, Mainpuri, Maa Vaishno Devi Temple, Firozabad, Maa Kali Mata Temple, Jhansi, Maa Katyayani Shaktipeeth, Vrindavan, Mathura, Alopi Devi Shaktipeeth, Prayagraj, Maa Vindhyavasini Shaktipeeth, Vindhyachal, Naimisharanya Prabha Sthal, Naimishdham, Sitapur, Gorakhnath Temple, Gorakhpur, Sheetla Chowkiyadham, Jaunpur, Deoband Maa Tripur Bala Sundari Shaktipeeth, Saharanpur, Koodadham, Fatehpur, Durga Temple, Varanasi, Badi Devkali Temple, Ayodhya, Khatri Pahad Vindhyavasini Temple, Banda, Maa Chandrika Devi Temple, Lucknow, Kalibari Temple, Lucknow, and Ramgiri Shaktipeeth, Chitrakoot.

    The Yogi government is placing a strong emphasis on women’s safety, dignity, and self-reliance through its Mission Shakti initiative. The Culture Department is integrating this focus into the spiritual and cultural events of the Shakti Mahotsav. 

    As part of the festival, renowned female artists will lead performances at key Shaktipeeths. Shefali Pandey and Aayushi Raj will perform at Pateshwari Temple, Devipatan. Shalini Sharma will grace the stage at Sheetla Mata Temple, Mainpuri. Pooja Upadhyay and Khushi Sharma will offer their performances at Maa Vaishno Devi Temple, Firozabad, and Abhilasha Sharma and Archana Kotary at Maa Kali Mata Temple, Jhansi. 

    At Maa Katyayani Shaktipeeth, Vrindavan, Seema Morwal and Pooja Nagar will present their art, while Vandana Shukla and Mohini Srivastava will perform at Alopi Devi Shaktipeeth, Prayagraj. Faguni Devi and Kalpana Gupta will honor Maa Vindhyavasini at Vindhyachal, with Vinod Kumar Saini and Shakti Srivastava leading performances in Sitapur. 

    Other key performances include Sapna Sharma and Stuti Kushwaha at Sheetla Chowkiyadham, Jaunpur; Madhuri Singh and Bhavna in Saharanpur; Anjali Singh and Alka Bajpai in Fatehpur; Mangala Saloni at Durga Mandir, and Shalini Rajpal with Rita Sharma at Badi Devkali Mandir, Ayodhya. These talented artists, along with their teams, will present bhajans (devotional hymns). 

    Additionally, performances by artistes such as Akash Dwivedi in Mainpuri, Rakesh Srivastava in Gorakhpur, and Ganesh Pathak in Varanasi will further enrich the festival.

    A special tableau centred around the nine goddesses will be presented at these Shaktipeeths and temples, captivating audiences with performances inspired by Kumbh and Navdurga.

    The spiritual energy will be further enhanced through traditional folk songs and dances dedicated to the goddess, while street plays will promote women’s empowerment—a core theme of the Yogi government.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Man arrested for brutally assaulting individual in Delhi for 'no public urination' request dmn

    Man arrested for brutally assaulting individual in Delhi for 'no public urination' request

    Bhopal drug bust: Rs 1,814 crore worth of MD, raw materials seized; all you need to know AJR

    Bhopal drug bust: Rs 1,814 crore worth of MD, raw materials seized; all you need to know

    Scooby-Dooby-Doo: Delhi Police teams up with Scooby-Doo to crack down on scammers (WATCH) AJR

    Scooby-Dooby-Doo: Delhi Police teams up with Scooby-Doo to crack down on scammers (WATCH)

    Ten expelled from RG Kar Medical College for allegations of bullying, misconduct AJR

    Ten expelled from RG Kar Medical College for allegations of bullying, misconduct

    Violence erupts at Jalalabad BDPO office: AAP leader shot amidst election tensions AJR

    Violence erupts at Jalalabad BDPO office: AAP leader shot amidst election tensions

    Recent Stories

    Man arrested for brutally assaulting individual in Delhi for 'no public urination' request dmn

    Man arrested for brutally assaulting individual in Delhi for 'no public urination' request

    WATCH: Diljit Dosanjh-Badshah ignites unforgettable magic at London concert NTI

    WATCH: Diljit Dosanjh-Badshah ignites unforgettable magic at London concert

    football Dani Carvajal injury: Real Madrid defender set to undergo ACL surgery scr

    Dani Carvajal injury: Real Madrid defender set to undergo ACL surgery

    Israel on High Alert: Indian workers return home for festivals amid war tensions RBA

    Israel on High Alert: Indian workers return home for festivals amid war tensions

    Crispy Golgappa Recipe: How to make perfect Pani Puri at home RBA

    Crispy Golgappa Recipe: How to make perfect Pani Puri at home

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon