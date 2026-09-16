The Delhi High Court granted 6 hours of custody parole to gangster Neeraj Bawania to meet his hospitalised newborn children. His plea for interim bail was rejected due to safety concerns and potential law and order situations.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted 6 hours of custody parole to Neeraj Bawania (alias Neeraj Bawania) to meet his wife and newborn children who are hospitalised at a Moti Nagar Hospital. His prayer for interim bail has been rejected by the High Court in view of safety and security conditions, as well as law and order situation.

Justice Manoj Jain granted 6 hours' of custody parole to Neeraj Sherawat alias Neeraj Bawania to meet his wife and newborn children who are hospitalised in a hospital in Moti Nagar. He is directed to be taken to his house and the hospital to meet his wife and children on Thursday between 11 AM to 5 PM in police custody. He is lodged in jail in judicial custody.

Arguments in Court

While granting custody parole, the bench noted the contention of Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Rupali Bandopadhyay who opposed the interim bail application on the ground that Bawania heads the Gang. There is his safety and security concern as the other gangs are after him, the APP noted. She also submitted that there may be a law and order situation if Bawania is enlarged on interim bail.

On the other hand, senior advocate Sunil Dalal submitted that Bawania has been in custody for the last 11 years. He is on bail in other cases. It was further submitted that there will be huge expenses on security if he is given custody parole as 57 police personnel will be required for his security. Two police personnel at his residence are required if he is given interim bail. This submission were opposed by the APP on the ground that Bawania was granted bail on the ground of parity. There will be a great law and order situation if Bawania is released on interim bail, the APP mentioned.

Background of the Case

The Delhi High Court on September 15 asked Delhi Police to verify medical documents related to his newborn baby provided by Neeraj Bawania for granting him interim bail.

On August 25, the High Court granted 6 hours to Neeraj Sehrawat alias Neeraj Bawania to visit his two children admitted in hospital after their birth on August 14. His wife gave birth to triplets. Senior advocate Sunil Dalal alongwith advocate Gagan Bhatnagar, had appeared for Neeraj Bawania and submitted that Neeraj's wife underwent emergency surgery on August 14, 2026, and after her complicated surgery, she delivered triplets at approximately 27 weeks of gestation. Out of these three children, one, unfortunately, died within a few hours of birth. The other two children are stated to be in the NICU in a Hospital in Moti Nagar, New Delhi, the counsel had submitted.

It was further submitted that one such child is stated to be on a ventilator while the other is on CPAP support. The wife of the applicant has, however, been discharged. The trial court in view of the safety of Neeraj Bawania and the fact that he is a high-risk prisoner and the existence of gang rivalry, declined to release him on interim bail. " Let a comprehensive report be filed by next date of hearing with advance copy to the other side," Justice Jain ordered on August 25. Meanwhile, as a temporary measure, the High court had granted custody parole to Neeraj Bawania for a period of six hours for 26.08.2026 from 11:00 A.M to 5:00 P.M. (ANI)