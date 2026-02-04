The Delhi Jal Board has agreed to supply water to Westend Green Farms Society after the Delhi High Court's intervention. The court was hearing a contempt petition filed by the society over the DJB's non-compliance with earlier orders.

After intervention by the Delhi High Court, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has agreed to supply water to residents of Westend Green Farms Society, bringing an end to contempt proceedings initiated over non-compliance with earlier court directions.

Contempt Petition Over Non-Compliance

The High Court was dealing with a contempt petition filed by Westend Green Farms Society alleging willful disobedience of its orders dated October 15, 2025, and December 4, 2025, which had directed the Delhi Jal Board to supply water to the society. The contempt petition was listed on February 2, 2026, before Justice Amit Bansal.

Society Alleges 'Willful Disobedience'

Appearing on behalf of Westend Green Farms Society, Advocate Sumit Gehlot submitted that despite repeated and clear judicial directions, the Delhi Jal Board failed to supply water to the residents, amounting to a clear case of willful and deliberate disobedience of the Court's orders. He pointed out that the society comprises around 170 high-end farmhouses located in the Rajokri and Rangpuri areas of Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, and that residents regularly pay substantial property tax running into crores of rupees every year, yet were denied access to a basic civic necessity such as water.

Advocate Sumit Gehlot further argued that the continued inaction of the authorities left residents with no option but to initiate contempt proceedings to enforce compliance with the Court's earlier orders.

DJB Agrees to Supply Water

On the other hand, counsel appearing for respondent Delhi Jal Board, Advocate Tushar Sannu, along with Advocates Pulak Gupta Joshi and Shambhavi Vatsa, on instructions, informed the Court that the Delhi Jal Board is ready and willing to supply water to the petitioner society, subject to payment of the requisite charges. It was also submitted that DJB would ensure the supply of water to the residents of the society.

High Court Disposes of Plea

Noted the submissions, Petitioner society, agreed to the arrangement placed on record by the Delhi Jal Board and submitted that if water is supplied to the residents on an immediate basis in terms of the assurance given before the Court, the contempt petition may be disposed of.

Taking note of the submissions and recording the undertaking made by the Delhi Jal Board, the High Court disposed of the contempt petition.

The petitioner society was represented through Sumit Gehlot, T.S. Thakran, Manju Gehlot, Advocates of Fidelegal Advocates & Solicitors.

The Delhi Jal Board was represented by Tushar Sannu, Pulak Gupta Joshi and Shambhavi Vatsa, Advocates. (ANI)