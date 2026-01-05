Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena addressed the Assembly, outlining the government's reform agenda. He highlighted a Rs 1 lakh crore budget for 10 key sectors, ease-of-doing-business measures, and major infrastructure expansion, especially in health.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Monday outlined the Delhi government's reform agenda and development priorities while addressing the Legislative Assembly, highlighting major budgetary allocations, ease-of-doing-business measures, labour law reforms and infrastructure expansion, particularly in the health sector.

Addressing the House, the Lieutenant Governor said, "... This year, the government has allocated a budget of Rs 1 lakh crore, focusing on all 10 key priority sectors. These priority sectors include infrastructure, education, health, women's welfare, water supply, electricity, roads, industrial development, environmental sustainability, and social justice."

Governance and Business Reforms

Highlighting governance reforms, Saxena said the government has taken several steps to simplify procedures and improve service delivery. He also referred to changes aimed at supporting traders and businesses. "The government has simplified business processes under the ease of doing business initiative... 75 digital services across various departments have been successfully integrated with Citizen Centric Services through e-governance... All shops and commercial establishments, except liquor stores, are permitted to remain open 24/7, and the mandatory registration renewal every 21 years has been abolished," he said.

Legislative Changes to Bolster Reforms

Saxena further informed the Assembly that legislative changes are also underway to strengthen the reform framework. "A bill is being introduced for other amendments to the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act. Obtaining fire safety certificates, land use change approvals, factory and trade licenses, etc., has been made easier. By consolidating existing labour laws into four comprehensive labour codes, the government has taken a significant step forward in complete coordination with the central government...," he added.

Infrastructure Expansion and Project Implementation

Commending the pace of implementation, Saxena praised the elected Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's government, stating, "I commend the government led by the Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for implementing these reforms in a very short time... A sum of Rs 1400 crore has been sanctioned for the Chief Minister Development Fund to meet capital and infrastructure requirements... Various construction works are underway in 17 hospitals. Five hospital blocks were inaugurated in September 2025..."

The winter session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly commenced on January 5 (Monday), i.e., today, and will continue until January 8.