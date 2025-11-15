Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced plans to tackle 62 major pollution hotspots, citing dust and traffic as key PM10 sources. This comes as the city's AQI hit 386 ('very poor'), with smog blanketing the capital.

Delhi to Tackle 62 Pollution Hotspots

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Saturday inspected and reviewed the status of sanitation and cleanliness at Vasant Kunj. Sirsa said the government has identified 62 major pollution hotspots in the city, where dust and traffic are key contributors to poor air quality, and is taking steps to address them. He highlighted that road dust, construction sites, and other sources of PM10 are major reasons for the city's pollution and noted that efforts are underway to improve conditions.

Speaking to the reporters, Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "There is a lot of work to be done on the roads. There are many lacks in the sanitation... The major reason of pollution in Delhi is PM10, which is due to the construction sites, dust on the roads, and many other reasons. We have identified 62 such hotspots where traffic or dust are the major reasons, and we are working on all of them. We have reviewed all the hotspots of Vasant Kunj and Vasant Vihar. There is a lot of work needed in this..."

Dust and Stubble Burning Major Concerns

"This battle of ours for clean Delhi is against the dust mitigation... The dust is converting to smog as winter progresses. Stubble has a major contribution to this, but with the sowing season about to begin, its effect will start declining... Delhi's bordering areas are still being affected by the polluting industries we sent out, and the state government is working on this as well," Sirsa said.

Air Quality Remains 'Very Poor'

Meanwhile, today, Delhi woke up to dense smog on Saturday morning as the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 386 at 8 am, falling under the 'very poor' category, according to data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to CPCB readings, several areas in the city witnessed alarming pollution levels. Ashok Vihar reported an AQI of 415, Bawana 441, Burari Crossing 383, CRRI Mathura Road 365, Chandni Chowk 419, Dwarka Sector-8 393, ITO 418, Jahangirpuri 422, JLN Stadium 389, Mundka 426, Najafgarh 385, Narela 418, Patparganj 399, Punjabi Bagh 405, RK Puram 406, Rohini 423, Siri Fort 495, Sonia Vihar 410, Vivek Vihar 418 and Wazirpur 447. Most of these locations fell under the 'very poor' or 'severe' categories. (ANI)