    Delhi govt responds to 'very poor' air quality; bans entry of diesel buses, restricts construction work

    The Environment Minister emphasized the importance of the next few weeks for Delhi's air quality and urged neighboring states to operate only CNG, electric, or BS-VI buses from their depots to avoid inconveniencing passengers.

    First Published Nov 1, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

    The Delhi government on Wednesday (November 1) implemented a ban on the entry of diesel buses into the national capital and imposed restrictions on construction work in areas with Air Quality Index (AQI) levels exceeding 400. Delhi's Environment Minister, Gopal Rai, made this announcement after a review meeting, highlighting that despite the implementation of preventive measures under the Central government's air pollution control plan, pollution levels have been increasing due to factors such as temperature drops and calm winds.

    The Environment Minister emphasized the importance of the next few weeks for Delhi's air quality and urged neighboring states to operate only CNG, electric, or BS-VI buses from their depots to avoid inconveniencing passengers. He also revealed that the entry of diesel buses into Delhi has been stopped as per the Commission for Air Quality Management's directions and that teams have been formed to enforce this measure.

    The Delhi government has ordered the suspension of construction work within a 1-kilometer radius of areas where the AQI has consistently exceeded 400 for five consecutive days. Additionally, nodal officers have been instructed to ensure the strict implementation of air pollution control measures in these regions.

    With the changing weather conditions, Rai highlighted that the next 15 to 20 days are crucial for the city's air quality, emphasizing the need for collective efforts to address the issue.

    Meanwhile, the AQI in Delhi has remained in the "very poor" category for several consecutive days, indicating the severity of the air quality challenge.

