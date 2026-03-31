Delhi Power Minister Ashish Sood chaired a high-level meeting to accelerate PNG expansion. A strategy to simplify connections and launch awareness campaigns was prepared, with a target to deliver 400,000 more connections in mission mode.

In a significant step towards promoting clean, safe, and accessible energy in the national capital, Power Minister Ashish Sood today chaired a high-level meeting to review the expansion of PNG (Piped Natural Gas) in Delhi. Senior officials from IGL, the Urban Development Department, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the Delhi Jal Board, and the Delhi Government were present in the meeting.

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Strategy to Boost PNG Adoption and Awareness

Following the meeting, the Power Minister stated that a comprehensive strategy has been prepared to accelerate the expansion of PNG connections in Delhi and to ensure its reach to a larger number of citizens, according to an official release. He directed officials to simplify the process of providing PNG connections and make it more transparent and citizen-centric so that more and more people can benefit from the facility. He also instructed the department to conduct an intensive door-to-door campaign to encourage residents of Delhi to adopt PNG.

Sood noted that many areas in the capital still rely on traditional gas cylinders and stoves, whereas PNG is a safer and more convenient alternative. It eliminates the need for cylinder booking and waiting while ensuring an uninterrupted supply. He further directed that in areas where PNG services are not yet available, extensive awareness campaigns should be conducted. Special drives will be undertaken in unauthorised colonies and rural areas to inform residents about the benefits of PNG.

Mission to Deliver 400,000 New Connections

During the meeting, it was highlighted that Delhi has the capacity to provide approximately 1.8 million PNG connections, while around 1.4 million connections have been provided so far. Officials have been instructed to work in mission mode to deliver the remaining 400,000 connections at the earliest, the release noted.

Prioritising PNG in Public Welfare and Commercial Spaces

Sood also informed that it has been decided to prioritise the use of PNG in public welfare schemes. Under this, PNG will be used in place of traditional gas cylinders in Atal Canteens, night shelter kitchens, mid-day meal kitchens, and MCD kitchens.

He further emphasised that the use of PNG should be promoted in all restaurants, hotels, Gurudwaras, and temples across Delhi. Instructions have been issued to lay pipelines at the earliest in places where cylinders are still in use.

Expanding Network with Modern Technology

The Power Minister also stated that the PNG pipeline network will be expanded rapidly in areas where it is not yet available. Special focus will be given to developing solutions using modern technologies in challenging areas such as narrow lanes and multi-storey buildings.

He further added that currently, around 10,000 new PNG connections are being provided every month in Delhi, and if required, this number can be increased to 25,000 per month.

Ashish Sood expressed confidence that increased adoption of PNG will significantly expand the use of clean energy in Delhi, reduce pollution levels, and ensure safe and uninterrupted gas supply to citizens. (ANI)