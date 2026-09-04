The Delhi government has appointed Sub-Registrars across all 39 sub-divisions using a transparent, technology-based randomisation process. The number of Sub-Registrar offices has also been expanded from 22 to 39 to improve citizen services.

Delhi Govt Overhauls Sub-Registrar Postings for Transparency

In a move aimed at making government services more transparent and accessible, the Delhi government has appointed Sub-Registrars across all 39 sub-divisions for the first time through a technology-based randomisation process. The postings were carried out on the directions of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in the presence of the Additional Chief Secretary (Services).

Under the process, eligible officers were selected through a technology-assisted system after meeting criteria such as good health, sufficient remaining service tenure and vigilance clearance. The government has also increased the number of Sub-Registrar offices in the national capital from 22 to 39, bringing them in line with the 39 sub-divisions across Delhi's 13 revenue districts. Seventeen new Sub-Registrar offices have been notified as part of the expansion, allowing residents to access registration and related services closer to their respective areas.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta welcomed the transparent and technology-driven posting process and urged the newly appointed officers to discharge their duties with honesty, dedication and a strong sense of public service. She said the government was working to strengthen administrative systems and make them more organised, efficient and convenient for citizens.

Sub-Registrar offices handle several important registration and revenue-related matters that directly affect residents. The government said filling the posts across all 39 sub-divisions and adopting a transparent randomisation system would help improve the functioning of these offices and streamline citizen services.

Multi-Utility Ducts to Prevent Road Digging

In a separate initiative aimed at addressing the recurring problem of roads being dug up for utility work, the Delhi government has approved a plan to develop Multi-Utility Ducts (MUDs) across the capital. The underground corridors will accommodate essential services such as electricity cables, water and gas pipelines, fire-hydrant networks and other utilities. The initiative is expected to ease traffic disruptions, reduce inconvenience for commuters and help preserve the condition of Delhi's roads.

She said the initiative is part of the government's broader plan to develop infrastructure while keeping the city's future needs in mind.