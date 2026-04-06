Delhi CM Rekha Gupta leads a major push against air pollution, fast-tracking the state's Innovation Challenge. 22 innovations will undergo trials to find scalable solutions for cleaner air, with full support from government agencies.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is leading an intensified push against air pollution, with the state Government accelerating its flagship Innovation Challenge to deliver scalable, real-world solutions for cleaner air. The focus was on accelerating trial runs for 22 groundbreaking innovations selected from 284 nationwide entries.

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High-Level Meeting to Fast-Track Trials

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa chaired a high-level review meeting with senior officials from Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Fire Service (DFS), Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation (DTIDC), and Department of Health & Family Welfare. Sirsa directed all agencies to extend the fullest support, including providing logistical support, granting permissions for device installations, ensuring power connections, and issuing No Objection Certificates (NOCs). "Move swiftly in approving site permissions, arranging for vehicles, and providing power connectivity; the timely completion of trial runs is critical to providing Delhi with evidence-based, deployable solutions for cleaner air," the Minister urged.

About the Innovation Challenge

The Innovation Challenge, launched by the Delhi Government under the leadership of Sirsa, targets low-cost, scalable solutions to slash PM2.5 and PM10 from vehicular exhaust and ambient sources. Initially, 284 entries were received that were screened by DPCC officials, which forwarded 48 promising ones to the Independent Technical Evaluation Committee (ITEC) for exhibition, presentations, and detailed reviews. The release stated that the Independent Technical Evaluation Committee (ITEC), comprising experts from IIT Delhi, CPCB, ARAI (Pune), NPL, DTU, and Maruti Suzuki, conducted further evaluations, resulting in 22 innovations selected for trials.

Categories of Selected Innovations

These include 13 vehicular mitigation technologies such as vehicle-mounted air filters, retrofit emission control devices (RECDs) for BS-IV vehicles, and dust collectors, along with 9 ambient air pollution control solutions like large-scale air purifiers, air treatment towers, and particulate aggregation systems. The government has earmarked up to Rs 10 lakh per project for conducting trials across multiple locations in the city. Top-performing innovations will be awarded, with a grand prize of Rs 50 lakh, Rs 25 lakh for the first runner-up, and Rs 10 lakh for the second runner-up.

Trial Deployment, Monitoring, and Timeline

The release stated that trial deployments will span prominent sites like ISBT Kashmere Gate, Red Fort Grounds, Primary Health Centres, fire stations, and corridors in Punjabi Bagh, Kirti Nagar, and Rohini and various other places. Independent monitoring by IIT Delhi, the National Physical Laboratory (NPL), and the International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) ensures scientific rigour, with data collection targeted by the end of May 31, assessments in May-June, and final GNCTD recommendations by July.

Future Roadmap and Commitment

Sirsa appreciated the innovators' passion and commended ITEC and DPCC officials for their diligence. The meeting also mapped post-trial roadmaps, including result evaluation, scale-up identification, and government adoption. Reaffirming commitment, the Minister declared, "The government is determined to provide Delhi with better air, better life." He emphasised this as a city-wide endeavour where every agency, scientist, and innovator plays an indispensable role. (ANI)