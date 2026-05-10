Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested a close aide of gangster Rohit Chaudhary, a key operative in an international arms trafficking and terror module. A Rs 2 lakh reward was on him. Separately, a proclaimed offender was arrested in an Arms Act case.

Gangster's Aide Linked to Terror Module Arrested

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested a close aide of gangster Rohit Chaudhary and a key operative allegedly linked to an international arms trafficking and terror module, officials said on Sunday.

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A reward of Rs 2 lakh had earlier been announced for the accused's arrest.

According to police, the arrest was made by the Anti-Robbery and Snatching Cell (ARSC) of the Crime Branch during a special operation.

During the operation, officials recovered one Italian-made semi-automatic pistol along with five live cartridges from the accused's possession.

Police said the case has been registered under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

With the latest arrest, the total number of accused apprehended in the case has risen to 14.

Investigators have so far recovered 25 sophisticated foreign-made weapons and 221 live cartridges during the ongoing probe into the alleged arms trafficking network.

Further investigation is underway.

Proclaimed Offender Nabbed in Separate Operation

Meanwhile, in a separate operation, the Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested a proclaimed offender wanted in an Arms Act case registered at the KN Katju Marg Police Station.

The accused, identified as Guffran, a resident of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, had been absconding for several months before being traced and apprehended by police.

According to officials, the case dates back to March 2025, when the KN Katju Marg police arrested one Gaurav and recovered two illegal firearms, including a country-made pistol, along with four live cartridges.

An FIR under Section 25 of the Arms Act was subsequently registered.

During the investigation, police allegedly found that the weapons had been supplied by Guffran and his brother Ahsan.

Despite repeated raids, both accused managed to evade arrest.

On February 2, 2026, a Rohini court declared them proclaimed offenders.

Acting on a specific intelligence input, a special Crime Branch team tracked Guffran's movements through technical surveillance and field intelligence.

Police finally laid a trap near Village Dadri in Meerut district on May 8 and apprehended him successfully.