Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Delhi's first Assembly session without CM today, focus on Arvind Kejriwal's order from custody

    Members of the Delhi Assembly will congregate for the first time today since Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested in a case linked to the liquor policy case. Kejriwal has been sent to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate till March 28.

    Delhi first Assembly session without CM today, focus on Arvind Kejriwal's order from custody gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 27, 2024, 9:05 AM IST

    Today marks the first assembly meeting in Delhi after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was taken into custody in connection with a case involving the liquor policy. Kejriwal has been sent to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate till March 28.

    The second order that Kejriwal made from jail, requesting the provision of free medications and pathology testing at government-run Mohalla clinics, will be the main topic of discussion. The Delhi Assembly will meet on Wednesday, according to Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, hours after Kejriwal gave him instructions to handle the medication shortage.

    "Tomorrow is the session of the Delhi Assembly. The Chief Secretary has been ordered to inform the status of free medicines and free tests in hospitals and mohalla clinics and if there is any deficiency, then come up with a complete plan to correct it. So that I can inform the assembly," he said in a post on X.

    He stated that despite being imprisoned, Arvind Kejriwal thinks that Delhi residents should not have any trouble accessing free medical examinations and medications at government hospitals and Mohalla clinics.

    In the assembly today, the Health Minister will respond to questions regarding the plan to provide free tests and medicines. He will also present the status of Mohalla clinics, and what prompted the Chief Minister to announce this remedial measure.

    Earlier on Sunday, Delhi Minister Atishi delivered the Chief Minister's first directive from within the lock-up. According to Atishi, Kejriwal requested that appropriate water supply be provided to places experiencing shortages, as well as that sewer problems be addressed. The ED detained the Chief Minister late on Thursday night in a corruption case related to the now-defunct Delhi liquor policy.

    Previously, Aam Aadmi Party leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh were detained in this matter. The AAP has dismissed all claims and accused the BJP-led Centre of utilizing investigative agencies for political purposes

    Last Updated Mar 27, 2024, 9:05 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: IMD issues yellow alert in 11 districts as temperature soars in the state rkn

    Kerala: IMD issues yellow alert in 11 districts as temperature soars in the state

    Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case: NIA conducts raids in Hubballi, Shivamogga and Bengaluru anr

    BREAKING: Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case: NIA conducts raids in Hubballi, Shivamogga and Bengaluru

    Sonam Wangchuk concludes 21-day hunger strike over statehood for Ladakh AJR

    Sonam Wangchuk ends 21-day hunger strike over statehood for Ladakh

    PM Modi lauds Sandeshkhali survivor and BJP candidate Rekha Patra as 'Shakti Swaroop'; LISTEN conversation snt

    PM Modi lauds Sandeshkhali survivor and BJP candidate Rekha Patra as 'Shakti Swaroop'; LISTEN conversation

    PIL filed in Delhi HC to bar Arvind Kejriwal from issuing orders while in ED custody; check details AJR

    PIL filed in Delhi HC to bar Arvind Kejriwal from issuing orders while in ED custody; check details

    Recent Stories

    Ram Charan visits Tirupati with Upasana and daughter on his 39th birthday- see pictures RBA

    Ram Charan visits Tirupati with Upasana and daughter on his 39th birthday- see pictures

    Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse: 6 feared dead, search ops suspended; Indian mission creates hotline gcw

    Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse: 6 feared dead, search ops suspended; Indian mission creates hotline

    Spider-Man 4: Tom Holland-Zendaya is expected to return as Peter Parker and MJ- read report RBA

    Spider-Man 4: Tom Holland-Zendaya is expected to return as Peter Parker and MJ- read report

    Kerala: IMD issues yellow alert in 11 districts as temperature soars in the state rkn

    Kerala: IMD issues yellow alert in 11 districts as temperature soars in the state

    Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case: NIA conducts raids in Hubballi, Shivamogga and Bengaluru anr

    BREAKING: Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case: NIA conducts raids in Hubballi, Shivamogga and Bengaluru

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon