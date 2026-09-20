The issuance of Fire NOCs in Delhi has been halted since August 24, as the process to appoint third-party agencies for issuing certificates has not been completed, Delhi Fire Service Chief Officer AK Malik confirmed.

Fire NOC Issuance Suspended in Delhi

The issuance of Fire No Objection Certificates (NOCs) in Delhi has remained suspended since August 24 as the process of appointing third parties for issuing Fire Safety Certificates is yet to be completed. Speaking to ANI, Delhi Fire Service Chief Officer AK Malik on Sunday said that under the government’s deregulation guidelines, third parties were to be engaged for issuing and renewing these certificates, but no agency has been empanelled so far.

Explaining the reason behind the delay, Malik said, "Fire NOCs have not been issued since 24 August because, under the government’s deregulation guidelines, third parties were to be engaged to issue Fire Safety Certificates. The DFS Rules were amended in May, giving third parties responsibility for issuing and renewing these certificates under Rules 35 and 37, effective after 90 days."

He further said that notices were issued twice to invite applications for empanelment of third parties, but the response remained limited. "During this period, notices were issued twice to empanel third parties, but there were very few applications, and none met the required criteria. As a result, no third party has been empanelled so far," he added.

Rise in Fire Incidents and Fatalities

Earlier in June, Malik noted that dry conditions and higher temperatures generally increase the risk of fire incidents, adding that the number of fire-related cases recorded this summer in Delhi is notably higher compared to the previous year. Speaking to ANI, Malik said that despite the department's efforts to increase manpower, they are struggling to keep the situation under control, and the increase in fatalities has turned the situation into a critical concern.

"Every year during the summer season, we see a rise in fire incidents in North India due to dry conditions and soaring temperatures; while the number of calls has increased this time as well, the figure is significantly higher compared to last year," said the Chief Fire Officer. "However, the death toll is higher this year compared to last year's figures. This is a dangerous trend. If the number of fatalities is rising, we need to rethink our approach," Malik added.

Proposed Safety Measures

He further highlighted that in an effort to curb these losses, the fire department has proposed making smoke detectors mandatory in all homes, noting that such measures "could reduce fire-related deaths by up to 97% in the event of a fire inside a building."

"Every year, nearly 100 people lose their lives in fire incidents in Delhi. We have also recommended that necessary modifications--or retrofitting--be carried out in existing buildings over the next three years. The proposal is currently under consideration," he said.