A fire broke out in a building in Delhi's Paharganj area on Monday evening, with rescue operations underway and no casualties reported. This incident follows another massive fire that occurred at a factory in the Narela area on Sunday morning.

A fire broke out on the third floor of a building in the Chuna Mandi area of Paharganj in Delhi on Monday evening, officials said.

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The incident, occurring in a densely packed area, saw local police and firefighters responding to rescue residents trapped on the upper floors. Police personnel and fire tenders were deployed to evacuate occupants.

No casualties have been reported yet in this recent incident.

Massive Fire in Narela

Earlier on April 26, A massive fire broke out at a factory in the Narela area on Sunday morning. Fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the spot after receiving the information.

During the incident, a fire officer informed us that the fire had spread to the second and third floors. "A fire call was received at 9.17-9.18 am. There are no casualties. The factory is spread across 250 metres. Fire had spread on the second and third floors. They had stored things even on the staircase from the basement to the terrace. So, it is difficult to even use the staircase. We will wind this up in another half an hour," the fire official said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)