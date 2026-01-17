Arvind Kejriwal's counsel argued in court that the CBI's chargesheet in the Delhi Excise Policy case is a 'cut-and-paste' job with no incriminating evidence linking the ex-CM to the alleged 'south lobby' scam. The hearing was adjourned.

Defence Argues Lack of Incriminating Material

The Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday heard initial arguments on behalf of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the point of framing of charges in the Delhi Excise Policy corruption case. Senior counsel appearing for Kejriwal submitted that there is no incriminating material against him and contended that the chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is merely a cut-and-paste version of earlier chargesheets. He was doing his official duty as the Chief Minister. Special Judge (CBI) heard the outline of submissions and, at the request of the defence, adjourned the matter to February 7 for further hearing.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Senior advocate N Hariharan appeared for former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while Additional Solicitor General D P Singh represented the CBI through video conferencing. Senior counsel argued that Kejriwal was doing his official duty. There is no link of evidence to show that he asked anyone to take money from the alleged "south lobby."

Chargesheet Called 'Cut-and-Paste' Job

Kejriwal was not in the first charge sheet, nor in 3 supplementary charge sheet. His name came in 4 the supplementary charge sheet. It was also submitted that the Subject matter of the 4 chargesheets is the same as that of the previous chargesheets. It is a cut-and-paste of allegations against Kejriwal.

During the arguments, senior counsel also addressed the issue of Permission for further investigation. Need of further investigation is to be looked into. Further evidence should be such which shows the guilt of the accused, found with permission of the court, senior counsel N Hariharan submitted. It was added that the 4th charge sheet is nothing but repackaging with the intent to implicate a person who was doing his official duty.

Court Focuses on Approver's Statement

The court asked senior counsel to elaborate on Magunta's statement, who has turned approver. It is alleged that someone asked Magunta to pay money on behalf of Kejriwal. Senior advocate submitted that there is no link showing that Kejriwal had asked anyone to take money from the south lobby.

The case pertains to allegations that a sum of Rs 100 crore was paid by the alleged south lobby to influence the formulation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy in their favour. (ANI)