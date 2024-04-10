Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Delhi excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal moves SC against arrest day after Delhi High Court setback

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court, a day after his plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection to the liquor policy case was dismissed by the Delhi High Court.

    Delhi excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal moves SC against arrest day after Delhi High Court setback gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 10, 2024, 8:55 AM IST

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal moved the Supreme Court against the High Court’s dismissal of the plea challenging his arrest and the Enforcement Directorate remand in the excise policy case on Wednesday.

    Kejriwal received bribes while serving as the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), according to the High Court bench led by Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma, who rejected his appeal on Tuesday. In a major setback to his case, the court also said noted that materials collected by the federal agency revealed that Kejriwal conspired with others in the liquor policy scam. 

    The court ruling stated, "The ED case also reveals that he was involved in his personal capacity as well as the convenor of AAP."

    The High Court noted that no one, not even the Chief Minister, may have any special privileges. Furthermore, it stated, "This court believes that the accused has been detained, and that his arrest and remand should be reviewed in accordance with the law, not in accordance with the timing of elections."

    It said that casting aspersions on process of pardon and approver is like questioning the credibility of the judge. “We hold that judges are bound by law not politics. Judgements are given on legal principles not political considerations,” the HC remarked.

    Last Updated Apr 10, 2024, 9:40 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Eid-Ul-Fitr 2024: Kerala observes Eid today; Governor, CM extend greetings rkn

    Eid-Ul-Fitr 2024: Kerala observes Eid today; Governor, CM extend greetings

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Kerala Constituency Profile: Triangular contest in Kozhikode anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Kerala Constituency Profile: Triangular contest in Kozhikode

    Had cautioned Patanjali against publicizing Coronil as COVID cure: Centre informs Supreme Court

    Had cautioned Patanjali against publicizing Coronil as COVID cure: Centre informs Supreme Court

    India to get 'normal' monsoon in 2024; Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, WB may face deficit: Skymet

    India to get 'normal' monsoon in 2024; Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, WB may face deficit: Skymet

    Kerala: IMD predicts summer rains in 3 districts of the state today rkn

    Kerala: IMD predicts summer rains in 3 districts of the state today

    Recent Stories

    Petrol diesel price on April 10: Know how much it costs in your city gcw

    Petrol, diesel price on April 10: Know how much it costs in your city

    Eid-Ul-Fitr 2024: Kerala observes Eid today; Governor, CM extend greetings rkn

    Eid-Ul-Fitr 2024: Kerala observes Eid today; Governor, CM extend greetings

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Kerala Constituency Profile: Triangular contest in Kozhikode anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Kerala Constituency Profile: Triangular contest in Kozhikode

    Had cautioned Patanjali against publicizing Coronil as COVID cure: Centre informs Supreme Court

    Had cautioned Patanjali against publicizing Coronil as COVID cure: Centre informs Supreme Court

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024: Check out minimum marks, grading system & more gcw

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024: Check out minimum marks, grading system & more

    Recent Videos

    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon