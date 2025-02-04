Delhi Elections 2025: Police seize vehicle with suspected malpractices as security tightens

Delhi police seized a vehicle in Inderpuri carrying suspected suits related to electoral malpractices. With the Delhi Assembly elections approaching, authorities have intensified security measures, including route marches and checks. The police have also broken records in seizures and preventive actions during the election period.

The police and Flying Squad Team (FST) seized a vehicle in the Inderpuri area of Delhi that was carrying suspected suits believed to be related to electoral malpractices, according to the District Election Office, New Delhi. The vehicle was taken to PS Inderpuri, and the suits (clothes) are being seized as per norms. A formal complaint has been lodged under the relevant provisions of the Representation of the People (RP) Act and the Bharat Nirman Scheme (BNS).

The District Election Office reported that the FST responded swiftly to the incident involving the vehicle. The suits were taken into custody and seized under established procedures. A formal complaint has also been filed under the relevant legal provisions. The Election Office highlighted the continuous vigilance of the election machinery to ensure strict enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). Citizens have been encouraged to report MCC violations in real-time through the cVIGIL app, emphasizing the role of public awareness in strengthening democracy.



Delhi gears up for Assembly elections with heightened security measures; voting on February 5

With less than 24 hours remaining until the Delhi Assembly elections, authorities have ramped up security measures, conducting intensive checks and route marches in sensitive and vulnerable areas across the national capital. On Monday evening, security forces carried out a flag march in the Govindpuri area in preparation for the upcoming polls. Similarly, a flag march was conducted in the Hauz Rani area as part of the election security arrangements.

"As there are less than 48 hours left in the polling for the Delhi Assembly election, South district has increased its security. We have started intensive checking. We have conducted route marches in the sensitive and vulnerable areas," said DCP Chauhan in an interview with ANI.

Earlier, on February 2, the Delhi Police's Southern Range claimed to have broken previous records in terms of cases registered and arrests made during the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the 2025 assembly elections. Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) Southern Range, SK Jain, reported that the past 24 days had witnessed unprecedented seizures and preventive actions, surpassing benchmarks set during the 2020 Assembly and 2024 Parliamentary elections.

Since the MCC came into effect on January 7, 2025, the Southern Range, covering South and South-East districts, has intensified efforts to curb illicit activities and maintain public safety in compliance with the Election Commission of India's (ECI) directives.

Officials reported that the enforcement drive has resulted in the seizure of over 59,062 quarters of liquor, with 193 cases registered and 203 arrests, which is 1.4 times higher than during the 2024 Parliamentary elections. In addition to the liquor seizures, police have confiscated 50.1 kg of Ganja, 1.5 kg of Charas, and 0.7 kg of Smack under the NDPS Act, marking a 1.86 times increase compared to previous records. Authorities also seized 73 firearms and 152 cartridges, a 3.5 times increase from 2024.



Furthermore, Rs 1.22 crore in cash has been seized, setting a new record for the region. To maintain law and order, over 2,447 preventive actions were initiated under BNSS/CrPC, leading to 1,271 arrests and the deposit of 3,380 licensed arms. Additionally, 138 cases were registered under the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property (DPDP) Act, 2007.

The efforts by the police and the District Election Office reflect the authorities' commitment to ensuring a fair and secure election process in Delhi.

