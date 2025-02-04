Delhi elections 2025: AAP defends Patparganj, Rohini, Okhla, Ballimaran, Shakurbasti against BJP and Congress

As Delhi Assembly elections near, AAP seeks a third term while BJP and Congress fight for key seats. Major battles include Patparganj, Rohini, Okhla, Ballimaran, and Shakurbasti, where prominent candidates from all three parties are contesting. Voting is on February 5, results on February 8.

Delhi elections 2025: AAP defends Patparganj, Rohini, Okhla, Ballimaran, Shakurbasti against BJP and Congress vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
Published: Feb 4, 2025, 1:59 PM IST

As the Delhi Assembly elections approach, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is vying for a third consecutive term, while the BJP and Congress are intensifying their efforts to secure key constituencies. Several prominent candidates are leading the charge in this high-stakes contest.

The final phase of campaigning wrapped up on Monday evening with energetic rallies and sharp political exchanges. The BJP, AAP, and Congress made their last appeals to voters, leaving the outcome of the election in the hands of the public, who will vote on February 5. The results will be declared on February 8.

Patparganj: A key contest between Avadh Ojha, Ravinder Singh Negi and Anil Chaudhary

Patparganj is set to witness a crucial electoral battle as the seat, held by AAP leader Manish Sisodia since 2013, sees a new face this time. Sisodia, widely regarded as AAP’s second-in-command, has been shifted to contest from the Jangpura assembly seat in this election.  

In his place, AAP has fielded Avadh Ojha, a well-known UPSC tutor, who will be competing against BJP’s Ravinder Singh Negi and Congress’ Anil Chaudhary. The contest in Patparganj is expected to be intense, given its political significance.

Rohini: Vijender Gupta faces tough challenge from Pradeep Mittal and Sumesh Gupta

BJP leader Vijender Gupta is aiming for a third consecutive victory in Rohini, where he faces competition from AAP’s Pradeep Mittal and Congress’ Sumesh Gupta. In the 2020 Delhi elections, Gupta secured the seat with a winning margin of over 12,000 votes.

Okhla: AAP's Amanatullah Khan faces BJP's Braham Singh and Congress' Ariba Khan

AAP has once again nominated Amanatullah Khan to contest from Okhla, making it his third consecutive run for the seat. He is up against BJP’s Braham Singh and Congress’ Ariba Khan in what promises to be a closely watched electoral battle.

Ballimaran showdown: AAP's Imran Hussain takes on Congress' Haroon Yusuf and BJP's Kamal Bagri

AAP has once again nominated sitting minister Imran Hussain to contest from Ballimaran, a key assembly seat in the Chandni Chowk region. With Muslim voters playing a crucial role, Congress has fielded senior leader Haroon Yusuf, while BJP has nominated Kamal Bagri.

Shakrubasti battle: AAP's Satyendar Jain vs BJP's Karnail Singh vs Congress' Satish Luthra

Shakurbasti remains a key seat to watch, with AAP once again fielding former minister Satyendar Jain. The BJP has nominated Karnail Singh, the chief of its Delhi Mandir Prakoshth, while Congress has placed its bet on Satish Luthra for the upcoming contest.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

Supreme Court directs Assam to deport 63 foreign nationals in detention centres within 15 days anr

SC directs Assam to deport 63 foreign nationals in detention centres; Here's what apex court said

'Not very big incident, being exaggerated': BJP's Hema Malini downplays Maha Kumbh stampede (WATCH) ddr

'Not very big incident, being exaggerated': BJP's Hema Malini downplays Maha Kumbh stampede (WATCH)

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin announces climate change policy for education and ecology clubs in schools vkp

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin announces climate change policy for education and ecology clubs in schools

Indian Navy to get crashed Adani-built Dhristi 10 Starliner drone in 6 months; MQ-9B Sea Guardian replaced

Indian Navy to get replacement of crashed Adani-built Dhristi 10 Starliner drone in 6 months

Delhi Elections 2025: New Delhi to Chhatarpur- 5 constituencies to watch as AAP seeks to retain power anr

Delhi Elections 2025: New Delhi to Chhatarpur- 5 constituencies to watch as AAP seeks to retain power

Recent Stories

Sonali Bendre to Sanjay Dutt: 6 Stars who battled cancer and won NTI

Sonali Bendre to Sanjay Dutt: 6 Stars who battled cancer and won

Love on budget: 10 affordable yet thoughtful Valentine's day ideas

Love on budget: 10 affordable yet thoughtful Valentine's day ideas

Tourists stunned by rare sight of rotating iceberg in Argentina, WATCH viral video dmn

Tourists stunned by rare sight of rotating iceberg in Argentina, WATCH viral video

Supreme Court directs Assam to deport 63 foreign nationals in detention centres within 15 days anr

SC directs Assam to deport 63 foreign nationals in detention centres; Here's what apex court said

Valentines Day 2025 Rakul Preet Singh 5 saree looks for a perfect date night gcw

Valentine's Day 2025: Rakul Preet Singh’s 5 saree looks for date night

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon