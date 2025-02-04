Delhi elections 2025: AAP defends Patparganj, Rohini, Okhla, Ballimaran, Shakurbasti against BJP and Congress

As Delhi Assembly elections near, AAP seeks a third term while BJP and Congress fight for key seats. Major battles include Patparganj, Rohini, Okhla, Ballimaran, and Shakurbasti, where prominent candidates from all three parties are contesting. Voting is on February 5, results on February 8.

As the Delhi Assembly elections approach, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is vying for a third consecutive term, while the BJP and Congress are intensifying their efforts to secure key constituencies. Several prominent candidates are leading the charge in this high-stakes contest.

The final phase of campaigning wrapped up on Monday evening with energetic rallies and sharp political exchanges. The BJP, AAP, and Congress made their last appeals to voters, leaving the outcome of the election in the hands of the public, who will vote on February 5. The results will be declared on February 8.

Patparganj: A key contest between Avadh Ojha, Ravinder Singh Negi and Anil Chaudhary

Patparganj is set to witness a crucial electoral battle as the seat, held by AAP leader Manish Sisodia since 2013, sees a new face this time. Sisodia, widely regarded as AAP’s second-in-command, has been shifted to contest from the Jangpura assembly seat in this election.

In his place, AAP has fielded Avadh Ojha, a well-known UPSC tutor, who will be competing against BJP’s Ravinder Singh Negi and Congress’ Anil Chaudhary. The contest in Patparganj is expected to be intense, given its political significance.

Rohini: Vijender Gupta faces tough challenge from Pradeep Mittal and Sumesh Gupta

BJP leader Vijender Gupta is aiming for a third consecutive victory in Rohini, where he faces competition from AAP’s Pradeep Mittal and Congress’ Sumesh Gupta. In the 2020 Delhi elections, Gupta secured the seat with a winning margin of over 12,000 votes.

Okhla: AAP's Amanatullah Khan faces BJP's Braham Singh and Congress' Ariba Khan

AAP has once again nominated Amanatullah Khan to contest from Okhla, making it his third consecutive run for the seat. He is up against BJP’s Braham Singh and Congress’ Ariba Khan in what promises to be a closely watched electoral battle.

Ballimaran showdown: AAP's Imran Hussain takes on Congress' Haroon Yusuf and BJP's Kamal Bagri

AAP has once again nominated sitting minister Imran Hussain to contest from Ballimaran, a key assembly seat in the Chandni Chowk region. With Muslim voters playing a crucial role, Congress has fielded senior leader Haroon Yusuf, while BJP has nominated Kamal Bagri.

Shakrubasti battle: AAP's Satyendar Jain vs BJP's Karnail Singh vs Congress' Satish Luthra

Shakurbasti remains a key seat to watch, with AAP once again fielding former minister Satyendar Jain. The BJP has nominated Karnail Singh, the chief of its Delhi Mandir Prakoshth, while Congress has placed its bet on Satish Luthra for the upcoming contest.

