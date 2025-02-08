Delhi Election 2025 Results LIVE: Congress will be 'king-maker', says party leader Vishesh Tokas (WATCH)

Congress leader Vishesh Tokas enthused confidence in his party's ability to emerge as "king-maker" stating that no government will be formed in Delhi without Congress' support.

Delhi Election 2025 Results LIVE: Congress will be 'king-maker', says party leader Vishesh Tokas (WATCH) snt
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 8, 2025, 11:00 AM IST

As early trends of the counting of votes of the Delhi Assembly elections came in on Saturday indicating a tight race between the AAP and the BJP, Congress leader Vishesh Tokas enthused confidence in his party's ability to emerge as "king-maker" stating that no government will be formed in Delhi without Congress' support.

Speaking to ANI, Tokas, who had contested from the RK Puram constituency emphasized that the Congress will get more seats than expected.

"Congress will get more seats than expected and I assure you that government in Delhi will not be formed without Congress party...Congress will be the king-maker in this election," he said.

As per the early trends from the Election Commission, the Congress is yet to open its account in the Delhi election results.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has crossed the majority mark in the trends of the counting of votes in the assembly election held on February 5.

At 10 20 am, the BJP was projected to be leading on 41 seats while the AAP was ahead on 28 seats.

The majority mark to form the government in the national capital is 36. AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal was seen leading from the New Delhi seat by a vote margin of 254.

Also read: Delhi Election 2025 Results LIVE: Early trends show BJP crosses majority mark; Kejriwal leads, Atishi trails

AAP candidate and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj was trailing to BJP's Shikha Roy on Greater Kailash seat by 459 votes. Delhi Chief Minister Atishi was trailing to BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri on Kalkaji seat by a vote margin of 1149 votes.

The BJP was also leading on the Okhla seat, considered a strong bastion of AAP's Amanatullah Khan by a vote margin of 2260.

Delhi Minister Gopal Rai was projected to lead from the Babarpur seat by 5602 votes while Imran Hussain is leading from Ballimaran seat by 1824 votes. Satyendra Jain was trailing to BJP's Karnail Singh from Shakur Basti seat by 2956 votes.

Former AAP leader Kailash Gahlot, who joined the BJP recently was projected with a comfortable lead of 2217 on the Bijwasan seat. Along with Delhi, the counting for by-elections in Uttar Pradesh's Milkipur seat and Tamil Nadu's Erode seat is also underway.

Polling for the 70-member assembly in Delhi was held on February 5, with a total voter turnout recorded at 60.54 per cent. The AAP is aiming for a third consecutive term, while the BJP is making all efforts to return to power after more than two decades in the National Capital.

Most exit polls released on Wednesday gave the BJP an edge over the AAP. However, AAP leaders said that exit polls have historically underestimated the party's performance. They expressed confidence in returning to power.

