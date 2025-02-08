Delhi Election 2025 Results LIVE: BJP worker's tears of joy as party set for return to power goes viral |WATCH

Delhi Election 2025 Results LIVE: The BJP secured a landslide victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, leaving AAP significantly behind. BJP worker Puneet Vohra's emotional reaction captured the celebratory mood, while Arvind Kejriwal suffered a stunning defeat in his New Delhi stronghold.

Published: Feb 8, 2025, 2:05 PM IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is firmly on track for a decisive victory, maintaining a strong lead well above the halfway mark. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is trailing significantly as the BJP cements its position in the Delhi Assembly elections. Puneet Vohra, a BJP worker, was shown in a social media video becoming upset at the party's comeback to power in the nation's capital.

After the latest counting trends showed that the saffron party had won, BJP supporters celebrated outside its Delhi headquarters. A joyous environment was created as supporters waved party flags and danced to the rhythms of "dhol." Holding up cutouts of a lotus, the BJP’s election symbol, they also smeared each other with saffron-coloured powder.

Arvind Kejriwal loses New Delhi seat

BJP's Parvesh Verma, the son of another former Chief Minister, defeated AAP chief and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by 3,182 votes in his New Delhi stronghold. This was a stunning defeat for the IAS-turned-politician who gained notoriety with Anna Hazare's anti-corruption campaign. The BJP will be returning to the national capital after a 27-year absence, mirroring AAP's fortunes with Kejriwal's unexpected setback.

Kejriwal, battling corruption charges and the 'Sheesh Mahal' controversy, won the New Delhi seat for the first time in 2013 after defeating the then Delhi Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Sheila Dikshit. He went on to win the high-profile seat in the 2015 and 2020 polls with hefty margins.

