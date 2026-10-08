A Delhi DCP consoled an emotional constable injured during protest clashes near Jantar Mantar. The viral moment has been praised as a display of leadership.

New Delhi DCP Sachin Sharma comforted an injured and emotional Delhi Police constable following clashes during protests in the national capital on October 7, 2026. The constable had broken down in tears after sustaining injuries during tense crowd control duties.

The incident took place near Jantar Mantar and Kartavya Path, where protesters were reportedly using force against police personnel.

DCP Sachin Sharma comforted officer

Sachin Sharma stepped in after noticing the distressed officer. He embraced the constable, offered verbal reassurance, and helped him into a vehicle for medical treatment.

Viral video clips captured the interaction, drawing attention to the stress and emotional toll on personnel managing active demonstrations. Many observers and social media users praised the moment as a compassionate display of leadership and camaraderie within the force.

The incident has sparked conversations about the mental and physical strain faced by police officers during protests. No official statement has been issued regarding the clashes.