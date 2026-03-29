Delhi Crime Branch busted an inter-state stolen mobile phone racket in Yamuna Vihar, recovering 83 devices. The phones were being sent to Bangladesh. Two accused were arrested while packing the consignment, sourced from a supplier named 'Danish'.

The Eastern Range-I of the Delhi Crime Branch has busted an inter-state stolen mobile phone racket operating from Yamuna Vihar, recovering 83 stolen devices that were being sent to Bangladesh via West Bengal, officials said on Sunday.

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Two accused were apprehended red-handed while allegedly packing the phones for dispatch.

Details of the Operation

Preliminary investigations revealed the consignment was intended for illegal transport to Bangladesh through courier routes via West Bengal.

Acting on specific inputs received on March 27, a Crime Branch team conducted a targeted operation at a rented premises in Yamuna Vihar. After verifying the intelligence, officials raided a house at B-42, Gali No. 13, near Momin Chowk.

Despite the sensitive location and risk of crowd mobilisation, the team carried out the operation professionally and reached the third floor, where the accused were operating.

Recovery and Investigation

During the search, a sealed carton containing 83 stolen mobile phones of different brands was recovered.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that the phones were sourced from a supplier identified only as "Danish." Further investigation is underway. (ANI)