Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court reserved its order on the Enforcement Directorate's plea to confiscate the properties of arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari, who was declared a fugitive economic offender. The court will pronounce its order on May 5, 2026.

Court Reserves Order on Property Confiscation

The Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday reserved an order on the Enforcement Directorate (ED)'s plea for confiscation of arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari's properties. Bhandari was declared a fugitive economic offender last year. His appeal against the order has recently been rejected by the Delhi High Court.

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Special CBI Judge Sanjay Jindal reserved the order after hearing the arguements by Senior advocate for Sanjay Bhandari and counsel for ED. The court has listed the matter for order on May 5, 2026.

Senior advocate Maninder Singh appeared for Sanjay Bhandari and opposed ED's application seeking confiscation of Sanjay Bhandari's properties. Special Counsel Zoheb Hossain alongwith Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) N K Matta, assisted by Mohd Faizan, appeared for the ED.

On January 31, the Rouse Avenue court reserved its order on the Enforcement Directorate's plea for confiscation of Sanjay Bhandari's properties. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had argued that the properties directly concerned with Arms Dealer Sanjay Bhandari should be confiscated. An application moved by the ED after Bhandri was declared a Fugitive Economic Offender. However, the same order is under challenge before the Delhi High Court. The ED had told the court that the procedure for confiscation is done to deter people from leaving the country to avoid prosecution in a case.

Background of the Fugitive Economic Offender Case

On July 12, 2025, the court granted time to Bhandari to exhaust statutory legal remedies against the order declaring him a fugitive economic offender. Bhandari was declared a fugitive economic offender on July 5, 2025. The second step is the confiscation of his properties.

Zoheb Hosain had mentioned before the court that there is a list which included properties to be included in India, Dubai, UK, benami property in Noida and Gurugram, a series of bank accounts in his and his wife's name, jewellery and cash, immovable property in India in Vasant Vihar, Panchsheel shopping complex, and property in Shahpur Jat.

On July 5, 2025, a Delhi special court had declared UK-based arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari a Fugitive Economic Offender under the Fugitive Economic Offenders (FEO) Act, in connection with an income tax case involving undisclosed foreign assets. The order was passed by Additional Sessions Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal following a plea by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which has alleged that Bhandari had deliberately evaded Indian legal proceedings and possessed foreign assets exceeding ₹100 crore.

Bhandari's Defense and UK Court's Extradition Ruling

The agency emphasised that the UK court's refusal to extradite Bhandari had no bearing on the current proceedings, which are independent and governed by Indian law.

Bhandari, however, contested the ED's plea, arguing that his residence in the UK is lawful and backed by a ruling from the London High Court, which denied his extradition, citing concerns over his safety in Tihar jail. His counsel, senior advocate Maninder Singh, claimed the ED's application was vague, lacked jurisdiction, and failed to meet the legal threshold under the FEO Act.

Singh had further argued that the monetary value of the alleged offence did not exceed ₹100 crore, referencing a 2020 submission by the Income Tax Department. He also pointed out that Bhandari had been discharged by the UK High Court and no fresh warrants were pending against him. The UK High Court had earlier blocked Bhandari's extradition on human rights grounds, citing risks of extortion and violence in Indian custody. The Indian government's subsequent attempt to challenge the decision in Britain's Supreme Court was also rejected. (ANI)