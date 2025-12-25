A Delhi court has granted bail to Amandeep Singh, an accused in a contract killing conspiracy case. The plot, allegedly ordered from Canada to kill a person in Delhi, failed. Bail was given on grounds of parity and the accused's period of custody.

Delhi's Karkardooma Court recently granted bail to a man accused of a conspiracy to contract killing case. It is alleged that another accused, Amar from Canada, gave a contract for killing a person in Delhi. The accused came from Punjab to kill the person residing in Delhi. However, the attempt failed. An FIR was registered in Mandawali Police Station in 2025.

Court Grants Bail on Parity Grounds

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Akash Jain granted bail to the accused Amandeep Singh on the grounds of parity and period of custody. "Considering the totality of circumstances, period of incarceration of the accused, fact that investigation in this case linked to the accused is already completed," ASJ Akash Jain said in the order passed on December 11.

The Court said, "The fact that the accused Jaspreet was not even arrested and bound down during the investigation, the fact that past antecedents of the present accused Amandeep Singh are clean (as also affirmed by the IO) and on the grounds of parity with the accused Rajvir alias Lala, this Court deems it expedient to enlarge the applicant/accused Amandeep Singh on bail on furnishing a personal bond of the sum of Rs.35,000 with one surety of like amount."

Investigational Lapses Noted

The court also noted that the prosecution had not invoked Section 109 of BNS in the present case, for allegedly attempting murder of the victim, Sunny alias Sandeep, against the accused persons on previous occasions.

The Investigation officer (IO) further reported that no complaint was made by the victim or FIR lodged by the police regarding alleged assassination attempts on the victim previously by the accused persons.

The IO further failed to carry out the identification proceedings of the co-accused persons during the investigation to connect them with the commission of previous alleged assassination attempts upon the victim, for the reasons best known to him, the court noted.

Arguments in Court

Defense Claims False Implication

Advocate Sanjeev Malik, counsel for the accused, submitted that the accused has been falsely implicated in the present case based on disclosure statements which are not admissible in the eyes of the law.

The present accused was not even named in the FIR. It was argued that no incriminating material was found against the present accused.

Co-accused Jaspreet, having a similar role, has not even been arrested by the Investigation Officer in this case and was merely bound down during the investigation.

Prosecution Opposes Bail Plea

Prosecution opposed the bail plea on the ground that the offences alleged against the present accused are grave and serious in nature.

It was further argued that the accused Amandeep Singh stayed in Red Villa Hotel, Shakarpur, using false identities, and CCTV footage confirmed his presence prior to arrest.

It was further argued that material on record during the investigation shows active involvement of the accused along with the co-accused persons in the plot to kill the victim.

Police Investigation Findings

During the police investigation, it was revealed that the present accused, Amandeep Singh, and co-accused Rajvir Singh alias Lala were also part of the conspiracy and had played active roles in arranging arms and executing the plan. (ANI)