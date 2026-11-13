Tis Hazari Court granted bail to Sarabjeet Singh, accused in the Delhi Legislative Assembly security breach, citing his Bipolar Disorder and the completion of the investigation, though the Delhi Police opposed the release on grounds of gravity.

Delhi Court Grants Bail to Accused in Assembly Security Breach Case

New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): Tis Hazari Court has recently granted regular bail to Sarabjeet Singh, who is accused in the Delhi Legislative Assembly Security Breach case, considering his medical condition and his period of custody since April 2026. The court noted that the accused is suffering from Bipolar Disorder and the investigation is complete. Delhi Police opposed the bail, saying that the allegations are grave in nature. The accused was arrested on April 6, 2026. It is alleged that he breached security and entered the Delhi Legislative Assembly premises after hitting the gate while driving his car at a high speed. The chargesheet has been filed. Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Ankur Jain granted bail to Sarabjeet Singh after considering the submissions and facts of the case, subject to conditions including furnishing a bail bond of Rs. 50000 alongwith 2 sureties in the like amount.

While granting bail, the court said that the allegations are grave. However, mere gravity and seriousness of the offence alone cannot be a ground to deny bail. Admittedly, the accused is suffering from bipolar affective disorder and was taking medication. " As per the disclosure statement of the accused, he was dissatisfied with the inaction of the police in tracing his nephew; obviously, the way he expressed his dissatisfaction was incorrect, as it sent the entire security apparatus into tizzy, but at the same time keeping him in continuous custody would be in violation of Article 21," ASJ Jain ordered on November 2. It is alleged by the complainant, Jai Prakash, that on 06.04.2026 at around 2:10 PM, he was on duty at Gate No. 2, Delhi Vidhan Sabha. At around 02:10 PM, a white-colored car approached the gate at high speed. He signalled the car to stop, but instead of stopping, the driver increased the speed, hit the gate, entered the premises, and drove toward him in a manner intended to cause his death. The car driver, along with his vehicle, went toward the main porch and threatened the police officials before leaving the Vidhan Sabha, he added.

Advocate Anshu Shukla, Counsel for the accused, argued that the accused is suffering from bipolar disorder and does not have any criminal background. It was also submitted that the nephew of the accused went missing from Delhi, in regard to which a missing person report was lodged at Police Station (PS) Hari Nagar. In search of his nephew, on account of confusion, the accused entered the Delhi Vidhan Sabha, mistaking it for a Gurudwara. On the other hand, Atul Shrivastava, Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) opposed the bail application, stating that, as far as his mental health is concerned, there is a report on behalf of the Director of IHBAS stating that he is fit to stand trial. He further argued that there was no confusion in the mind of the accused, as statements of witnesses indicate that after leaving the Vidhan Sabha, the accused intended to go to Parliament House and blow it up. (ANI)