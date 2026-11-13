Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched diverse development projects worth Rs 15,600 crore in Bengaluru, focusing on metro expansion, rail infrastructure, and energy security to bolster Karnataka's progress toward a Viksit Bharat.

PM Modi Unveils Development Projects Worth Rs 15600 Crore in Bengaluru

New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated, dedicated to the nation, laid the foundation stone, and flagged off various development projects worth over Rs. 15,600 crore in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Addressing the gathering on the occasion, the Prime Minister extended his greetings in Kannada and bowed in reverence to the city's presiding deity, Goddess Annamma Tai and Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, noting that today marks a day to give new momentum to the development journey of Bengaluru and Karnataka through projects spanning connectivity and energy security.

“From projects connected with metro and rail to works of energy security, all these projects are going to give new strength to the infrastructure of Karnataka,” asserted PM Modi. Emphasising that infrastructure and improved connectivity generate new avenues for progress, employment, and industry that reach every section of society and strengthen the fight against poverty, as reflected in nearly 50 crore citizens escaping extreme poverty in recent years, the Prime Minister extended his best wishes to the people of Karnataka for the newly launched projects. “They will give new momentum to the building of a Viksit Bharat through a Viksit Karnataka, and at the same time further strengthen the identity of Bengaluru as a Tech City,” affirmed PM Modi.

Highlighting the dedication of the Bengaluru Metro's new Pink Line a short while earlier, the Prime Minister noted that the corridor will significantly improve connectivity to IIM Bengaluru, numerous educational institutions, and major business, technology, and commercial hubs across the city. “Lakhs of people of Bengaluru will not only have convenience in commuting, but rather they will also be able to save their money and time,” observed PM Modi.

Recalling that yesterday marked the Punya Tithi of the late Ananth Kumar, who shared a deep bond with the region, the Prime Minister paid heartfelt tributes to the departed leader. “Seeing this metro line today, his soul too must have been delighted,” remarked PM Modi.

Describing Bengaluru as the Silicon Valley of India that contributes over one-third of the nation's IT exports and serves as a major engine of innovation and economic growth, the Prime Minister stated that the Central Government has prioritised the rapid development of the Bengaluru region and expanded Namma Metro from just 17 kilometres in 2014 to over 100 kilometres today, making Bengaluru the third Indian city after Delhi-NCR and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region to cross the 100-kilometre metro milestone.

He said, “This success of Namma Metro is the result of the country's new thinking regarding Ease of Living and Ease of Travel, and the outcome of the country's commitment to make the lives of middle-class families better.”

Stating that Indian Railways is shedding its colonial-era mindset to build a new legacy where stations, engines, and coaches bear India's distinct identity through Vande Bharat trains and Amrit Bharat stations, including over 60 stations in Karnataka alongside Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Sakleshpur, and Subrahmanya Road, the Prime Minister highlighted how these stations blend modernity with sensitivity by offering special amenities for senior citizens and Divyangjans.

“The facilities that were earlier found in airports, efforts are now being made to provide those very facilities at railway stations to poor and middle-class families,” noted PM Modi.

Pointing out that India's railway budget has grown manifold over the past 10 to 12 years with a ninefold increase in Karnataka's allocation, the Prime Minister noted that the state received four Amrit stations and two doubling and electrification projects today, alongside a new Vande Bharat train connecting Karnataka with Goa just days after receiving its first Vande Bharat Sleeper train.

“Through this train, companions along the entire coastal route of Karnataka, including Mangaluru, will get a new experience of a semi-high-speed train,” observed PM Modi.

Underscoring that the ongoing war around Iran and the Gulf region has demonstrated the vital importance of energy security, the Prime Minister explained that India weathered this challenging period firmly due to steps taken over the past decade, expanding petrol, diesel, and LPG production, crude oil storage, solar, hydro, and wind energy, near-total rail electrification, and metro networks, and detailed three new Karnataka projects: the Mangaluru LPG Project adding 80,000 metric tonnes of storage capacity, the Devangonthi Marketing Terminal streamlining petrol, diesel, and aviation fuel supply, and the Bengaluru CBG plant producing 13 tonnes of biogas daily.

“This will improve waste management and money spent on the import of natural gas will also be saved,” noted PM Modi.

Highlighting that reliable electricity generation is essential as India strives for global leadership across new technologies from chips to ships and from AI and data centres to quantum computing, the Prime Minister noted that the nation is expanding its nuclear power plants to achieve clean energy goals. “Today India's renewable energy capacity has exceeded 300 gigawatts,” observed PM Modi.

Pointing out that Central schemes are transforming Indian citizens from electricity consumers into electricity producers, the Prime Minister noted that over 60 lakh households nationwide, including more than 40,000 families in Karnataka, have installed rooftop solar plants with Central assistance of around 80,000 rupees per family under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, while irrigation through over 8 lakh solar pumps is being arranged for Karnataka's farmers under the PM KUSUM Yojana to cut power costs and generate new income and jobs.

“Meaning, the Annadatas of Karnataka are now also becoming Urjadatas,” remarked PM Modi.

Observing that purposeful national execution, public participation, and proper utilisation of taxpayer money under the post-2014 resolve of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas have expanded the middle class and created a new Aspirational Class seeking home appliances, two-wheelers, quality education, nutrition, healthcare, and tourism experiences, the Prime Minister pointed out that these rising aspirations are driving new industrial and job growth across automobiles, electronics, tourism, and services, making the Neo Middle Class a major engine of India's economic growth.

“The interest of this Neo Middle Class, which is present in large numbers in Karnataka and in Bengaluru as well, is among the priorities of the Central Government,” affirmed PM Modi.

Stating that the Central Government is working continuously to boost middle-class savings and put more disposable income in their hands, the Prime Minister highlighted measures such as exempting annual income up to 12 lakh rupees from income tax, revising TDS rules to benefit senior citizens and rental earners, and lowering the cost of everyday goods through next-generation GST reforms.

“By abolishing GST on personal health and life insurance, we made insurance more affordable,” noted PM Modi.

Concluding his address by stating that today's projects in Karnataka will further accelerate the nation's developmental trajectory and extending his best wishes to the people, the Prime Minister emphasised the government's commitment to empowering middle-class families. “Our effort is that the savings of the middle class increase, their purchasing power becomes strong, and along with fulfilling the dreams of their family, they also become partners in the economic progress of the country,” affirmed PM Modi. (ANI)