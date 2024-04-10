Delhi Court dismisses Kejriwal's plea seeking to increase legal meetings to 5 times per week

Rouse Avenue Court rejected the Aam Aadmi Party national convenor’s plea, which he filed before it on April 4. In his plea, he had stated that he is facing multiple FIRs in various states, requiring a significant amount of legal work.

A Delhi Court dismissed chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea seeking to increase his legal meetings in Tihar Jail from twice to five times a week on Wednesday. The national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party filed a petition before Rouse Avenue Court on April 4, but it was denied. He had claimed in his plea that he was dealing with several FIRs in several states, necessitating a substantial amount of legal effort.

Kejriwal had argued that the number of meetings should be increased to accommodate this workload. The court had sought a response from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Tihar jail authorities regarding this matter.

Lodged in jail number 2, Kejriwal has listed five names, including his wife, children, personal secretary and AAP MP Sandeep Pathak, whom he can meet in jail. As per jail protocol, he will have to add Mann’s name to the list.

Earlier today, the jail authorities told Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP leader Sanjay Singh that they wouldn’t be able to meet Kejriwal. Citing security reasons, the officials said they will allot a new date for the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister of Delhi filed a lawsuit with the Supreme Court, contesting the decision of the High Court to dismiss his appeal against his detention and the Enforcement Directorate's remand in the excise policy issue.

Kejriwal is being held in judicial detention till April 15 after being detained by the federal investigative agency on March 21. The AAP president is the "kingpin" and "key conspirator" in the liquor scam, the ED had informed a court.