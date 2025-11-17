A Delhi court rejected the bail plea of Vashu Gupta, accused of abetting his wife's suicide on Diwali night. The court cited the seriousness of the allegations, a suicide note found, and the nascent stage of the investigation as key reasons.

The Karkardooma Court on Monday rejected the bail plea of a man accused of abetting her wife to commit suicide. His wife had committed suicide on Diwali night this year due to alleged torture and cruelty. An FIR has been lodged at the Laxmi Nagar Police Station. The man was arrested on October 25 after the incident. The accused had sought bail because his sister's marriage was scheduled for November 30 and his own for November 21.

Court Denies Bail Citing Seriousness of Allegations

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Swati Katiyar dismissed the bail application of Vashu Gupta alias Vashu Bubna, considering the seriousness of ofthe allegations. " Keeping in view the facts and circumstances of the case and the seriousness of the alleged offences, the court is not inclined to grant bail to the accused at this stage. The application accordingly stands dismissed," ASJ Katiyar ordered on November 17.

Suicide Note Points to Accused's Culpability

While rejecting the bail plea, the court noted that during the investigation, a diary was found containing a suicide note of the victim, wherein she had alleged harassment and cruelty by the applicant and that she had already tried to commit suicide, but the same had no effect on the applicant. "The suicide note prima facie shows that the deceased was driven to commit suicide because of the conduct of the accused," the court observed.

The court also noted that the postmortem report of the deceased is awaited, and it is reported that the applicant had fought with the deceased soon before she committed suicide. The court rejected the bail plea, stating, "The investigation in this case is at a nascent stage and there is a high probability that the accused may influence or intimidate the witnesses and tamper with the evidence, if released on bail."

Arguments Against Bail Plea

Public prosecutor opposed the bail plea on the grounds of the seriousness of the allegations and the initial stage of the investigation.

Advocate Atul Jain, counsel for the mother (complainant) of the deceased, opposed the bail plea. He submitted that the accused had regularly tortured the victim, which made her take such an extreme step. It was submitted that on one hand, the applicant is showing concern for the marriage of his sister, but on the other hand, he maltreated and tortured his own wife. It was also submitted that the accused had been disowned by his family in the year 2020 itself, and he is taking a flimsy ground for obtaining bail. (ANI)