A 45-year-old construction worker, Rajkumar, died of electrocution in Delhi's Kapashera. His co-worker was also injured after a bamboo they were using touched a high-tension wire. A police investigation into the matter is underway.

A 45-year-old construction worker, Rajkumar, died of electrocution, while his co-worker was injured when a bamboo came in contact with a high-tension electricity line in Delhi's Kapashera. Both workers were carrying out construction work in a multi-storeyed building in southwest Delhi's Kapashera on Thursday afternoon, police said.

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Details of the accident

According to the police, they were shifted to the hospital, where Rajkumar succumbed to his injury.

"During the work, Jhulan (on the first floor) picked up a wooden bamboo to hand it over to Rajkumar (on the second floor). The bamboo came in contact with a high-tension electricity line, resulting in both sustaining electric shock injuries," police said.

Jhulan is still under treatment.

Police launch investigation

The police have registered a case, launching an investigation into the case. (ANI)