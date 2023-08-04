Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves Goa with Jack Russell Terrier puppy; check details

    Arriving in Goa on Wednesday night, Rahul Gandhi returned to the national capital on Thursday morning. Before leaving, he personally visited the shelter in Mapusa around 9 am on Thursday en route to Manohar International Airport, Mopa, North Goa.

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who recently concluded his private visit to Goa, made his departure from the state accompanied by a three-month-old Jack Russell Terrier puppy. The adorable addition to his entourage was selected from a dog kennel in Mapusa town, North Goa, run by Shivani Pitre and Stanley Braganca. While he departed with one puppy, Rahul Gandhi has also chosen another, which will be sent to him at a later date.

    Arriving in Goa on Wednesday night, Rahul Gandhi returned to the national capital on Thursday morning. Before leaving, he personally visited the shelter in Mapusa around 9 am on Thursday en route to Manohar International Airport, Mopa, North Goa.

    Shivani Pitre, the kennel owner, shared that the Congress leader had previously sent a representative to inquire about the puppy and wanted to see the selected one before taking it home. During his brief time at the shelter, Rahul Gandhi exhibited a humble and down-to-earth demeanor.

    Throughout his visit, Rahul Gandhi spent most of his time playing and interacting with the shelter's dogs, showing his affection for the furry companions.

    The day before his departure, Rahul Gandhi also met with other Congress leaders, including Goa MLAs and Goa Pradesh Congress Committee President Amit Patkar, during a gathering held at a local hotel on Wednesday night.

