Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Pays Tribute

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday paid heartfelt tribute to Sushma Swaraj, former Delhi CM and Union Minister, on her 74th birth anniversary, calling her a "guardian of parliamentary dignity and an inspiration in humane diplomacy".

In a post shared on X, Delhi CM said, "On the birth anniversary of former Union Minister and former Chief Minister of Delhi, Padma Vibhushan, the revered Sushma Swaraj ji, I offer millions of salutations to her. Her persona as the guardian of parliamentary dignity in Indian politics and the unparalleled architect of humane diplomacy will forever remain an inspiration for all of us."

She lauded Swaraj's intellectual acumen and oratory skills, saying they enhanced India's standing on the global stage. "With her sharp intellect and resonant oratory, Sushma Didi enhanced India's pride on the global stage and established the highest ideals of public service," Gupta wrote.

Emphasising Swaraj's dedication to the nation, Gupta added, "Her unwavering dedication to the motherland and her maternal affection for one and all remain indelibly etched in our hearts even today. I pay my humble respects to the ideals of the honourable Sushma ji, the embodiment of simplicity, courage, and integrity."

A Look at Sushma Swaraj's Political Career

Sushma Swaraj (February 14, 1952 - August 6, 2019) was a prominent Indian politician and former Union Cabinet Minister. Born in Ambala, Haryana, she graduated from Sanatan Dharma College and earned a law degree from Punjab University, Chandigarh. She began her legal career in 1973 as an advocate at the Supreme Court of India. Swaraj had her formal entry into politics as she won the Haryana Legislative Assembly seat at 25, and serving as Cabinet Minister for Labour and Employment. She later held portfolios in Education, Food, and Civil Supplies. She was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 1990 and the Lok Sabha in 1996, serving as Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Telecommunications, Health and Family Welfare, and Parliamentary Affairs. In 1998, she became the first woman Chief Minister of Delhi. She was Leader of Opposition in the 15th Lok Sabha (2009-2014) and served as Union Cabinet Minister for External Affairs from 2014 to 2019. (ANI)