Nearly 10,000 devotees departed from Jammu for the Amarnath Yatra-2026 on its seventh day. Pilgrims expressed high satisfaction with the well-coordinated security, healthcare, and other essential services provided by the administration and forces.

Pilgrim Surge Amidst High Security

The seventh day of the Amarnath Yatra-2026 witnessed a significant surge in pilgrim turnout, with nearly 10,000 devotees bound for the Baltal and Pahalgam routes departing from the Bhagwati Nagar Base Camp in Jammu. Pilgrims travelling via the Pahalgam route halted at the Chanderkote Langar for a brief refreshment break before resuming their journey towards the Holy Cave Shrine.

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Elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure the comfort, safety and convenience of the devotees throughout the pilgrimage. Security forces remained on high alert along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, while effective traffic management and multi-layered security arrangements ensured the smooth and uninterrupted movement of the Yatra convoy.

Devotees Praise Arrangements and Facilities

The pilgrims expressed deep devotion and enthusiasm as they proceeded for the darshan of Baba Barfani. Many appreciated the government and the district administration for the well-coordinated arrangements, warm hospitality, foolproof security, medical assistance and other essential services being provided during the Yatra.

The administration has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring a safe, secure and seamless pilgrimage experience for all devotees undertaking the sacred Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2026.

Meanwhile, the pilgrims, arriving from different parts of the country, have expressed high satisfaction with the security and healthcare facilities. Jitender Bohra, a pilgrim from Delhi, said, "The facilities here are very good. The CRPF is supporting us and helping us a lot. We have no problems with security, and the health facilities are excellent. The administration and the army are doing a great job for the pilgrims."

Anil, a devotee from Uttar Pradesh on his fourth pilgrimage, echoed these sentiments, saying, "This is my fourth time on the Amarnath Yatra. Every time I come, I find excellent facilities provided by the Army, BSF, and CRPF. The medical services and food arrangements are very good."

On July 3, the 57-day pilgrimage commenced and is scheduled to conclude on August 28, coinciding with the festival of Raksha Bandhan.