Delhi CM Rekha Gupta honoured Anganwadi workers at ‘Aangan Ka Milan’ during National Nutrition Month 2026, highlighting their role in child nutrition, early learning and development across 10,897 Delhi centres.

Rekha Gupta, the Delhi Chief Minister, celebrated the efforts of Anganwadi workers during the ‘Aangan Ka Milan’ celebration as a part of the 9th National Nutrition Month and the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan campaign. The CM pointed out the significant role played by Anganwadi workers as they teach lessons of nutrition and love to children besides being a source of their initial learning.

The chief minister stressed the importance of their efforts in fostering children’s early dreams every day, serving both as educators and caregivers.

Anganwadi Centres Emphasize Nutrition And Early Education

The very initial stages of a child’s life need adequate nutrition, care, and learning opportunities. Anganwadi centers provide those services to children and their families at the grassroots level.

As per the Delhi Economic Survey 2025-26, there are a total of 10,897 Anganwadi centers operating in Delhi. Each center has been equipped with ‘Khel Pitara’ pre-education kits to help children learn.

CM Rekha Gupta Advocates for More Awareness and Assistance

Speaking at the event, Gupta said that the Delhi government was keen on empowering and enhancing capabilities of Anganwadi workers in addition to improving facilities for them. The speech was delivered during the 9th National Nutrition Month 2026 that is taking place between September 9 and October 8.

This year, the theme is 'Hamari Anganwadi, Hamari Zimmedari' which highlights community participation in Anganwadi centres and their contributions to nutrition, health, care, and early childhood development.

During the one-month campaign, dietary diversity, protein adequacy, cooked meals at Anganwadi centres, community participation, and early childhood development are the main topics.

Anganwadi Services Are Not Limited to Supplementary Nutrition Only

As part of Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0, the Anganwadi system brings together nutrition, healthcare, childcare, and early childhood education. As per the information provided, more than 14 lakh Anganwadi centres across the country provide services to over 7.5 crore children and 1.10 crore pregnant and lactating women.

Community participation and increased transparency regarding services and meals via menu boards are other aspects emphasised in the campaign.

Honorarium for Delhi Anganwadi Workers

According to the Delhi Economic Survey, the honorarium of Anganwadi workers is ₹12,720 per month and for Anganwadi helpers, it is ₹6,810 per month, following the new rates starting March 2022.

Apart from this, ‘Aangan Ka Milan’ event was also graced by Anita Jain, the councillor of the Municipal Corporation.