The Delhi High Court heard pleas by two accused challenging attempt to murder charges in the attack on CM Rekha Gupta. The defence argued lack of evidence, but the judge noted the seriousness of the alleged strangulation attempt.

The Delhi High Court on Friday heard 2 revision petitions challenging the framing of charges in the Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attack case. These petitions are filed by accused Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai Sakariya and co-accused Tehsin Raza Sheikh. This incident took place on August 20, 2025, during a jansunvai at the CM's official residence.

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While hearing the submissions by counsel for petitioners, Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani said, "The issue is not as simple as being argued by the counsel. Even a light pressure on jugular vien can be fatal."

After hearing the submissions, Justice Bhambhani asked the counsel for accused persons and the Delhi police to file a short note by Monday. The matter is listed for hearing on April 15.

Petitioner has challenged the framing of charges under the section related to attempted murder and criminal Conspiracy. The counsels argued that there is no evidence to support the section of attempt t murder and criminal Conspiracy.

Advocate Harry Chibber and Siddhant Malik argued that the Criminal Conspiracy charge has been framed against Tehsin Raza Sheikh on the basis that he transferred Rs. Two thousand to Rajeshbhai. Even he was not present at the spot. He was arrested in Rajkot, Gujarat, 4 days after the incident on the disclosure of Rajeshbhai.

On behalf of Rajeshbhai, it was submitted that there is evidence to attract the offence of attempt to murder, as the MLC mentioned the nature of the injury was simple. Even the complainant security personnel have not stated any such allegations. The counsel said that no such allegations were recorded in the FIR. The section of attempt to murder was invoked in the charge sheet.

There is no pressing of the throttle by Accused Rajeshbhai. "It is alleged that the accused tried to strangulated by pressing the throttle of the victim (CM). Even the light pressure on the jugular vein can be fatal," Justice Bhambhani said. Justice Bhambhani said that the issue is not as simple as being argued by the counsel for the petitioners.

Counsel for the Delhi police submitted that there is a difference between the physical strength of a man and a woman.

Lower Court Framed Charges in December

On December 20, the Tis Hazari court framed charges against Delhi CM Attack case Accused Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai and Syed Tahsin Raza for the offences of Criminal Conspiracy alongwith attempt to murder, obstructing a public servant, Assaulting a public servant While framing charges against the accused persons, the Tis Hazari court had said, "Prima facie there was a conspiracy between the Accused persons to attack and an intention to kill the victim, who is a woman and the Chief Minister of Delhi, Capital of India."

Delhi Court had directed to frame charges against Sakriya Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai and Syed Tahsin Raza Rafiullah Shaikh. Both are accused in the Delhi CM attack case.

The court noted that, as per the charge sheet, accused Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai managed to break the security ring of the CM and attacked her with the intention to kill her. He pushed the CM to the ground and throttled her neck of the CM with the intention to kill her. The victim suffered injuries during the incident.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Ekta Gauba Mann of Tis Hazari court had directed to frame charges against both Accused. The court had said that prima facie, there is a case made out against both the Accused persons. The court framed charges under criminal conspiracy, attempt to murder and other offences against the Accused persons after considering submissions and material placed before the court.

" I am of considered view that prima facie all the ingredients for the offence punishable under section 61(2) (Criminal Conspiracy) BNS read with Section 221 (Obstructing a public servant), 132 (assaulting a public servant to instruct the public duty), 109(1) (attempt to murder BNS is made out against both the accused persons)," Judge Mann said. Additionally, the court said that a prima facie offence punishable under sections 109(1), 115(2) (causing hurt), 221, 132 BNS is made out against the accused Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai. "Hence, both the accused persons, namely Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai and accused Tahsin Raza Rafiullah Shaikh Bapu, be charged accordingly," the court ordered on December 20.

While framing the charges, the court noted that there is also CCTV footage of accused Rajesh committing Reiki of the personal house of the victim at Shalimar Bagh one day prior to the incident, the court noted. There are also CDR details between both accused on record. " This prima facie shows the criminal conspiracy between both the accused persons to attack upon the victim Rekha Gupta, Delhi Chief Minister, with an intention to murder the victim," the court observed.

It was also noted that the Accused Rajesh was sending video clips of the CM camp office to co-accused Syed Tahsin Raza on his mobile phone. While framing the charges, the court considered the fact that the accused Rajesh even gave a fist blow to Dhirender, a public person who tried to safeguard the victim and caused simple injury to him. So, a prima facie case under section 115(2) BNS is made out against the accused Rajesh.

Now the court has listed the matter for formal framing of charge (admission/denial of charges) against both accused on 26.12.2025. Delhi Police filed a charge sheet against two accused persons, namely Sakriya Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai and Syed Tahsin Raza. An FIR was registered at the Civil Lines police station after the alleged attack on CM Rekha Gupta during a Jan Sunvai at her official residence in August.

Delhi Police had invoked sections of attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy, etc., in the FIR. Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Pradeep Rana along with advocate Kartik Gadi, for Delhi State.

On October 18, Delhi Police filed a charge sheet against the accused Sakariya Rajesh Bhai Khimji and Syed Tahsin Raza. They were arrested by the Delhi Police and are in judicial custody. The court has taken cognisance of the charge sheet.

An FIR was registered on August 20, 2025, at the Civil Lines police station after the alleged attack on CM Rekha Gupta during a Jan Sunvai at her official residence in August. Sakariya Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai was arrested by the Delhi Police after he allegedly attacked the Delhi CM during a Jan Sunvai at her official residence at Civil Lines. Sakariya Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai, originally from Rajkot, Gujarat. During the investigation, his friend Syed Tahsin Raza was also arrested. It is alleged that they both hatched a Conspiracy in Rajkot, Gujarat and Tahsin Transferred Rs. 2000 into the bank account of Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai. (ANI)