Court directs medical aid for CM attack accused

Tis Hazari court on Thursday directed jail authorities to provide medical treatment to accused Sakariya Rajesh Bhai Khimji in the Delhi Chief Minister attack case, after he complained of severe headaches caused by eyesight problems. The court also called for a medical report from the jail authorities on Khimji's condition on a plea filed by him, and asked them to inform the court about the steps taken for his treatment. Khimji has prayed for medical intervention as he is suffering from a headache due to eyesight problems.

Delhi Police have filed a charge sheet after the investigation. The next hearing date is November 1. Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Girish Taparia supplied copies of the charge sheet to both accused, Khimji and Syed Tahsin Raza, and listed the matter for scrutiny of documents. The accused were produced before the court after expiry of judicial custody, which has now been extended.

During the hearing, Khimji told the court that he developed a headache and other related problems due to eyesight issues, adding that his spectacles were broken on the day of the incident. Advocate Pradeep Khatri, along with Advocate Sahil, representing Khimji, submitted that despite several requests to jail authorities, the accused has not been referred to a doctor for medical intervention. After hearing the submissions, the court directed the jail authorities to take proper steps to deal with the problem Khimji is facing. The court has also asked the authorities to apprise it as to what steps have been taken to deal with the medical conditions of the accused.

Background of the case and chargesheet

Special Public Prosecutor Pradeep Rana appeared via video conferencing, while advocate Kartik Gaddi represented the Delhi police in person. On October 18, Delhi Police filed a charge sheet against Khimji and co-accused Syed Tahsin Raza. Both were arrested by the Delhi Police and are currently in judicial custody. The court has taken cognisance of the charge sheet.

The FIR was filed at the Civil Lines police station after the alleged attack on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a Jan Sunvai at her official residence in August. The sessions court has already dismissed the regular bail plea of co-accused Syed Tahsin Raza.

Khimji, a resident of Gujarat's Rajkot, was arrested for allegedly attacking the Delhi Chief Minister during the Jan Sunvai, while Raza was detained during the investigation. Delhi Police have invoked charges including attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy in the FIR. (ANI)