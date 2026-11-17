A building collapse in Shahdara, Delhi, has resulted in two deaths, including a three-year-old child. CM Rekha Gupta has ordered relief operations, while political opposition accuses the administration of corruption and safety negligence.

Delhi CM Assures Support After Tragic Building Collapse in Shahdara

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday expressed deep anguish on Tuesday following a fatal building collapse in the Jwala Nagar area of Shahdara, assuring that her administration is closely monitoring rescue operations and providing urgent medical support to those affected. The tragedy, which claimed lives and left several injured, prompted an immediate administrative response from the state government.

Gupta, in a post on X, offered condolences to the bereaved families and stated, "The loss of life in the tragic building collapse in Jwala Nagar, Shahdara, Delhi, is deeply distressing. My heartfelt condolences go out to the families who have lost their loved ones in this accident. May God grant the departed souls a place at His divine feet and give their grieving families the strength to bear this unbearable sorrow. I pray for the injured to recover soon."

Emphasising that rescue and relief measures remain the top priority, the Chief Minister confirmed that officials have been mobilised to assist the survivors and coordinate emergency care, adding, "I have directed the concerned authorities to ensure proper treatment for the injured and provide every possible assistance to the affected families. I am personally monitoring the entire situation closely. In this hour of grief, the Delhi government stands with the bereaved families."

Gupta also faced intense political backlash after the tragic building collapse, prompting the opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to allege rampant corruption and administrative apathy. AAP leaders, while speaking to ANI, blamed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) administration for a persistent wave of structural failures across the city.

Pointing to an alarming pattern of regulatory lapses and citing the active implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), AAP MLA Praveen Kumar alleged that unauthorised construction continues unchecked across Delhi. Launching a scathing attack on the state government's oversight, Kumar stated, "Someone has a broken arm, someone has a head injury. But the biggest thing is that in the last 1 year, almost 30 to 35 buildings have collapsed, and the government doesn't bat an eye. In a way, Rekha Gupta right now, with a blindfold on like Gandhari, is wandering around. She can't see anything."

Accusing the ruling dispensation of widespread corruption and administrative failure, Kumar further claimed, "They know they won't be around next time, so they're thinking about making as much money as possible in these 5 years."

Echoing similar sentiments, MCD Co-Incharge Preeti Dogra criticised the government's handling of recurring urban disasters, questioning accountability and pointing to unfulfilled safety promises. Highlighting the plight of grieving families, Dogra stated, "The BJP government was saying that after 27 years, the BJP is returning to Delhi, and now they will change Delhi. Now Delhi will develop; Delhi will get work done in Delhi. Work is being done in Delhi in such a way that people are losing their lives."

The MCD Councillor emphasised the growing public resentment over the unchecked frequency of such fatal incidents, warning, "You came to work, so work. The public elected you. If you work like this, the public will uproot you. We don't want such accidents to keep happening in Delhi under the BJP."

Meanwhile, a fellow MCD Councillor blamed the central municipal leadership for failing to enforce safety norms on the ground, asserting, "It is a failure of the BJP government. It is a failure of their Mayor, a failure of the Standing Committee Chairperson, and a failure of the Chief Minister of Delhi, that today, look at how work is being done in Delhi despite GRAP, and how work is happening right under their noses."

The remarks come after two people, including a three-year-old child, died while four others were injured after an old two-storey building collapsed in the Kasturba Nagar area of Delhi's Shahdara district on Tuesday, Shahdara DCP RP Meena said. On Tuesday, speaking to ANI, DCP Meena said that a call regarding the building collapse was received at around 10.10 am, following which a police team was immediately dispatched to the spot.

"A call came in around 10.10 a.m. about a building collapse in Kasturba Nagar, under Vivek Vihar police station. A team was immediately sent there... A total of 6 people were injured in the incident, 2 of whom died during treatment. It was a 40-square-yard house, quite old and two stories high. Tenants were living there, and they were daily-wage workers... A 3-year-old child and a 35-year-old person have died," he said.

The incident occurred in Gali No. 6 under the jurisdiction of Vivek Vihar police station at around 10 am. Following the incident, police, fire department personnel, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and ambulance services rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations. According to the DCP, the collapsed structure was an old, two-storey house spread across 40 square yards, where tenants, who were daily-wage workers, were residing. A total of six people were rescued from the building and shifted to Hedgewar Hospital for medical treatment with the assistance of CAT ambulances. Two of them, identified as three-year-old Laddu alias Devansh and 35-year-old Pintu, were brought dead to the hospital. The other injured persons were identified as Khushbu (27), Vikesh (35), Akash (25) and Dalip alias Dimpa (22). Police said all six people were tenants residing in the building, which was owned by Surendar Singh. (ANI)