A dispute over a clothesline rope in Delhi's Sultanpuri escalated into an alleged assault between two neighbours. Police received a complaint from a woman alleging an attack and are investigating, clarifying the matter is personal and not communal.

A dispute over a rope used for drying clothes escalated into an alleged assault between neighbours in Delhi's Sultanpuri area, with police stating that the incident was personal in nature and had no communal angle.

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Police Complaint Filed

According to police officials, a PCR call was received at Raj Park Police Station at around 8:47 PM on April 6, 2026. In the call, a woman alleged that her neighbour had physically assaulted her and torn her clothes during an altercation.

Investigation Initiated

Acting on the complaint, police initiated necessary procedures and called both parties to the station. The complainant later arrived at the police station, accompanied by her sister and mother, to lodge her statement.

Meanwhile, the woman from the opposite party also reached the police station along with her sister, and both sides presented their versions of the incident before the authorities.

As part of the investigation, police sent members of both parties for medical examination to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital to document any injuries and ensure proper legal procedure was followed.

A police team subsequently visited the spot in Sultanpuri and conducted a local inquiry to ascertain the sequence of events leading to the altercation.

Cause of Dispute Revealed

During the investigation, it was revealed that the dispute arose over a rope used for drying clothes, which had been placed in front of one party's house. The issue escalated into a verbal argument and eventually turned into a physical confrontation between the neighbours.

No Communal Angle, Police Clarify

Police officials clarified that the matter appears to be a domestic and personal dispute between the two families. "The matter is purely a personal dispute and has no religious or communal angle," police stated, dismissing any speculation suggesting otherwise.

Further Legal Action Awaited

At present, the Investigating Officer is in the process of recording the detailed statement of the complainant.

Further legal action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation and statements of both parties. Authorities have assured that appropriate action will be taken in accordance with the law after examining all aspects of the case.