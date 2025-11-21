A Class 10 student in Delhi died by suicide, leaving a note blaming his teachers for harassment. His father stated the boy couldn't bear the 'humiliation' from repeated scolding. An FIR has been filed, and an investigation is underway.

The father of the class 10 student who died by suicide in the national capital has alleged that his son could not bear the "humiliation" and was subjected to repeated "scolding" by one of his teachers.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A Class 10 student, who allegedly died by suicide near Rajendra Place Metro Station, left a note accusing his school teachers of harassment and calling for strict action against them.

'Couldn't Bear the Humiliation,' Says Father

"For the past 8-10 months, he's been complaining that his teacher scolds him for every little thing. The teacher even complained to me about his mischievous behaviour. Despite our insistence, she continued to torture him. We told him we'd change schools as soon as he passed 10th grade. Three days ago, just before his board exam prelims, he was threatened with expulsion. Yesterday, he slipped and fell, and the teacher scolded him, saying he did it intentionally. He couldn't bear the humiliation. I received a call at 3:15 pm that he had fallen from the metro station," the father of the victim recalled on Thursday.

He further mentioned that his son has also written the names of the teachers who tortured him. "He also asked that his organs be donated after his death. He wrote that his last wish was that such an incident never happen to any child again. An FIR was filed yesterday, and we parents demand that strict action be taken against these teachers and that they be given justice," he added.

Protests Erupt Outside School

Following the incident, students and parents held a protest outside the school, alleging that the school administration had ignored repeated complaints of teacher harassment.

Police Recover Note Demanding Action

According to the FIR, the student allegedly jumped from Platform No. 2 of Rajendra Place Metro Station. Police recovered his school bag, which contained the note.

The deceased, in his suicide note, demanded that strict action be taken against the teachers. Meri last wish hai inke uper action le, me nahi chata koi aur bacha meri tarah kuch kare. (My last wish is that action be taken against them, I don't want other children to suffer the way I did.)

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)