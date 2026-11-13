Delhi inaugurates 11-km Chhath ghats along the Munak Canal ahead of Chhath Puja 2026. Check facilities, the Singalpur Road project and arrangements across 1,482 ghats.

The Delhi government has taken giant strides to enhance preparations for Chhath Puja for the Purvanchali community. Around 11 km long new Chhath ghat has been inaugurated on both sides of the Munak Canal. The new ghat was inaugurated by BJP National President Nitin Nabin in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The Singalpur Road widening project was also inaugurated.

This will provide improved facilities and create more space for the devotees.

Munak Canal Chhath Ghat – 11km long ghat

The new ghat on both sides of the Munak Canal is around 11 km long and stretches between the Outer Ring Road and Inderlok. This was planned to provide a specific and accessible place for the devotees to perform Chhath Puja rituals and offer prayers and arghya to the Sun God.

The new facility has fixed steps, cemented walkways, changing rooms, toilets, tents proper lighting and CCTV cameras. Seating and benches have been added as well as landscaping to provide an easier experience.

Improvements have been added to ensure there is a good supply of water. Water will be flowing from the Haiderpur Water Treatment Plant into the canal. Fountains will also be added at various locations. A massive clean-up operation was carried out to remove any waste and building materials from the site. It is reported that around 1400 trucks worth of waste has been removed.

Chhath Puja 2026 – Will Bring Relief to Delhi’s Purvanchali Community

Chhath Puja is an extremely important festival for those from Bihar and eastern UP living in Delhi. It is a four day festival involving rituals such as Nahay Khay, Kharna, Sandhya Arghya and Usha Arghya.

Each year thousands of families visit specific ghat sites. The new ghat at Munak Canal will help to meet the demand for more accessible and improved celebration spots.

Singalpur Road Widening Project

The Singalpur Road widening project was also dedicated to the public. This will help improve local connections and make it easier for traffic to move. This will help make commutes easier for local residents.

Three bridges are also being built as part of the Munak Canal project. This will help improve connections between both sides. All other improvements are due to be completed over the next few months.

Delhi Chhath Puja 2026 – Over 1400 Ghats Being Set Up

Delhi is setting up over 1400 Chhath ghat sites this year. It has been reported that 996 locations are being set up providing 1482 ghat sites. Compared to last year when there were 1326.

Chhath Puja will be celebrated between 13th and 16th November 2026. The Delhi government has asked relevant departments and districts to ensure the sites are kept clean, secure, well-lit and all other important arrangements are in place.

The improvements to the Munak Canal will help to improve the lives of those living in Shalimar Bagh, Wazirpur, Model Town, Adarsh Nagar and Badli. It will provide improved public infrastructure and better facilities for one of the most celebrated festivals in the capital.