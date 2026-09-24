Delhi Police filed an FIR after four men in an SUV harassed and attempted to abduct two female Hindu College students in Mukherjee Nagar. The accused have been identified, and an investigation, including into alleged police hesitation, is underway.

The Delhi Police on Thursday registered a criminal case and initiated legal proceedings following an incident of harassment and attempted abduction targeting two female students from Hindu College near Hakikat Park in Mukherjee Nagar, North West Delhi. According to police officials, the incident occurred on the night of September 23, 2026, at around 9:30 PM, when four men in a white SUV allegedly intercepted the two women on the road, used abusive and lewd language, and attempted to pull one of the students into the vehicle.

DCP Confirms Action Taken

Following a formal complaint from one of the victims, the Delhi Police identified the vehicle and its occupants. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North West, Akanksha Yadav, confirmed that an FIR has been registered and immediate action was taken. "This incident occurred last night around 9:30 PM; two female students from Hindu College were on their way somewhere when four young men arrived in a white car. One of the identified youths is also a DU student. The group used abusive language and misbehaved with the young women. Taking cognisance of the matter and based on the victim's statement, we have initiated legal action and registered an FIR. The youths have been identified, and immediate action has been taken; further proceedings will follow in accordance with the victim's statement," said DCP North West.

In a separate briefing addressing the incident, DCP Yadav added, "A case has come to our notice regarding an incident that occurred last night in the Mukherjee Nagar area. Two young women were walking along the road when four men in a Safari vehicle made lewd remarks, misbehaved with them, and used abusive language. Taking cognisance of this, we have registered an FIR. We are in touch with the victims, the accused have been identified, and we are taking immediate action in the matter."

Vehicle Traced, FIR Details Released

Providing official details of the case, the Delhi Police stated that the vehicle involved in the harassment was traced through its registration records. "It is submitted that on the intervening night of 23/24.09.2026, a written complaint regarding an eve-teasing incident near Hakikat Park, Mukherjee Nagar, Delhi, at about 9:30 PM was received from a female complainant. During inquiry, the car, allegedly involved in the incident, was traced to its registered owner. It was revealed that Naman was driving the vehicle, accompanied by 2–3 other persons. Accordingly, FIR No. 390/26 u/s 78/79/3(5) BNS has been registered at PS Mukherjee Nagar. Further investigation is in progress," said Delhi Police.

The police further clarified, "On the basis of a complaint from a woman student in Mukherjee Nagar that an SUV driver tried to pull her into the vehicle after he passed comments at her, the police have registered a case and are investigating the matter."

Inquiry Ordered into Alleged Police Lapses

Addressing reports indicating that the police initially hesitated or failed to file an FIR when the victims first approached them, DCP Akanksha Yadav stated that an inquiry into procedural gaps and internal departmental action had also been ordered. "This matter has come to our notice, and we have initiated both legal and disciplinary action; appropriate steps will be taken based on the details provided in the victim's statement regarding the sequence of places she visited." (ANI)