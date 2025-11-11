Following a deadly car blast near Delhi's Red Fort, security has been heightened in Uttarakhand. Police in Dehradun are intensifying checks at railway stations, bus stands, and malls, and monitoring interstate routes and chemical traders.

After the explosion in a Hyundai i20 near the Red Fort in Delhi on Monday evening that killed eight and injured several others, security has been heightened at railway stations, bus stands and shopping malls in the State of Uttarakhand.

Following the incident, police in the state capital, Dehradun, have intensified their checks and security measures at key locations, including the Asharodi checkpoint, ISBT, and other major public areas, according to the police.

Security Heightened in Dehradun

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Dehradun, Ajay Singh, strict inspections will be conducted at railway stations, bus stands, and shopping malls, places known for large public gatherings. "Police teams have been instructed to conduct strict inspections at these sites to ensure public safety," he said.

Singh further said, "Additionally, random checkpoints along interstate routes are undergoing enhanced monitoring. Vehicle number plates are being verified for authenticity, and inter-state barriers are being thoroughly inspected."

Checks on Chemical Traders

He also stated that authorities have issued notices to wholesale traders dealing in chemicals such as sodium nitrate and sulphur. "Their stocks are being checked to see if such substances are being purchased or stockpiled in large quantities without valid reasons," Singh said.

Bihar on High Alert

Meanwhile, Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar on Tuesday said that the police across the state are on high alert as voting continues for the final phase of the Bihar Assembly elections. The state has also intensified security measures in the wake of the car blast at Delhi's Red Fort with international and inter-state borders sealed to prevent any untoward incident.

NIA Takes Over Probe

Earlier today, the Ministry of Home Affairs handed over the Delhi car blast case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Teams of NIA and forensic experts conducted an investigation at the site of the incident. Moreover, Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at the Ministry of Home Affairs at Kartavya Bhawan to chair another round of security review meeting following the blast incident. (ANI)