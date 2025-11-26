On Constitution Day, PM Narendra Modi and Union Ministers urged citizens to uphold its ideals. Modi emphasised rights and duties, while Amit Shah saluted the framers. A celebration is planned at Samvidhan Sadan with President Droupadi Murmu.

Leaders Pay Tribute on Constitution Day

India observed Constitution Day on Wednesday, with top constitutional authorities and Union ministers urging citizens to uphold the foundational principles that guide the world's largest democracy. Leading the tributes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the enduring relevance of the Constitution's ideals. He said the foresight of the framers continues to inspire the nation's march towards a Viksit Bharat. Emphasising that the Constitution upholds human dignity, equality and liberty, the Prime Minister reminded citizens that along with rights come essential duties that strengthen democracy. He called on the nation to reaffirm its resolve to protect and promote constitutional values.

Home Minister Amit Shah, in his message, saluted Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Dr. Rajendra Prasad and every member of the Constituent Assembly. Describing the Constitution as a document that grants equal opportunity and a dignified life to all, Shah said it lays a strong path for national development. He also noted that the observance of Constitution Day initiated under Prime Minister Modi has helped deepen public consciousness of democratic principles.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal extended "heartfelt greetings" to the nation and paid homage to the luminaries who shaped the Constitution with the spirit of equality, fraternity and upliftment of the last person. He urged citizens to reaffirm their commitment to conduct themselves in accordance with the Constitution.

About Constitution Day

Constitution Day, or Samvidhan Divas, is celebrated annually on 26 November to mark the adoption of the Constitution of India in 1949. The document came into effect on 26 January 1950, completing India's transition to a republic and laying the foundation of its democratic governance.

Celebrations at Samvidhan Sadan

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in Constitution Day Celebrations at the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan today at around 11 AM. This year marks the 76th anniversary of the adoption of its constitution. The celebrations will see the participation of President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, Speaker of the Lok Sabha Om Birla, Members of Parliament from both Houses, among others, according to a release from the PMO.

The President will lead the reading of the Preamble to the Constitution of India during the programme. Further, a translated version of the Constitution of India will be released in nine languages, including Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Punjabi, Bodo, Kashmiri, Telugu, Odia, and Assamese, the release stated. The commemorative booklet "Art and Calligraphy in the Indian Constitution" will also be released during the programme. (ANI)