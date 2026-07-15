Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the legislation reflects the government's commitment to speed, transparency, accountability and citizen-centric governance.

The Delhi Cabinet has approved the Delhi (Right of Citizen to Time-Bound and Ease of Delivery of Services) Bill, 2026, a landmark legislation that makes time-bound delivery of notified government services a legal right for every citizen. Introduced under the theme 'Seva Hi Sankalp', the Bill aims to create a faster, transparent and technology-driven governance system with greater accountability for delays.

Time-Bound Services Become a Legal Right

The new Bill replaces the Delhi (Right of Citizen to Time Bound Delivery of Services) Act, 2011 with a modern framework that guarantees citizens access to notified government services within a prescribed time limit. The government will notify the list of services, timelines and responsible officials under the new law.

Digital-First Governance

The legislation introduces an end-to-end digital system for service delivery. Citizens will be able to apply online, receive a unique application number, track the status of their requests in real time and access updates digitally, reducing the need for repeated visits to government offices.

Strict Accountability for Delays

To ensure timely delivery, the Bill proposes penalties for officials responsible for unjustified delays. Officials may face a penalty of ₹250 per day, up to a maximum of ₹5,000, after being given an opportunity to explain the delay, ensuring adherence to the principles of natural justice.

Strong Grievance Redressal System

The Bill provides for a dedicated grievance redressal mechanism in every department. Citizens can appeal against delays or rejection of services, and the designated authority will have the power to direct service delivery, fix responsibility and initiate disciplinary action where necessary.

'Seva Hi Sankalp' Vision

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the legislation reflects the government's commitment to speed, transparency, accountability and citizen-centric governance. According to the government, the reform is a significant step toward building a Viksit Delhi, ensuring people receive public services efficiently through technology-driven administration.