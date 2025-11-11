Following a blast near Delhi's Red Fort that killed 8, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari vowed strict action, stating there's no place for terrorism supporters. A key suspect, Dr Umar, is identified, with investigation focusing on an i20 car.

Govt Vows Strict Action Against Perpetrators

Offering condolences to families of those who lost their lives in the Delhi blast near Red Fort, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday asserted that there was no place for supporters of terrorism in India.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to reporters here, Gadkari said that the government will take strict action against those responsible for the ghastly blast that killed at least eight people and left many injured. "This is a very unfortunate incident. The government has taken it very seriously, and our government will take strict action against those responsible. There is no place for supporters of terrorism in this country. I extend my condolences to those who lost their lives," Gadkari said.

Investigation Intensifies

The key suspect in the Delhi blast case has been identified as Dr Umar. According to the sources, the i20 car, in which the blast had occurred, had entered Delhi from Haryana via Badarpur. The sources added that the i20 car, in which the blast occurred, was allegedly purchased by a resident of Pulwama.

Based on CCTV evidence from different locations, around 13 people are currently under scrutiny and being questioned in connection with the blast that claimed the lives of at least eight people. A person linked to the Faridabad module is suspected to have been travelling in an i20 car, though the identity of a deceased individual will only be confirmed after DNA testing.

The explosion, which took place near the historic Red Fort complex, killing eight people and leaving several injured, triggered panic in the area and led to a massive security response. Teams from the Special Cell, Crime Branch, and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) were deployed, while the area was sealed and visitors evacuated.

Technical and Digital Forensics

Sources said investigation agencies are closely monitoring social media activity following the blast and have begun extensive technical analysis of communication records. Data from all mobile phones that were active in the vicinity of the Red Fort complex at the time of the explosion is being examined. Officials said the data could help identify numbers connected to the car blast, revealing communication between suspects and possible accomplices.

The dump data from the Red Fort parking area and surrounding zones has been obtained, as the occupants of the car may have been in touch with others before or after the incident, an officer said. Investigators have also extended the analysis to Faridabad, using dump data to determine communication patterns between people possibly linked to the incident. IPDR (Internet Protocol Detail Record) analysis is being conducted to track devices that went inactive soon after the blast, potentially indicating deliberate attempts to evade detection. (ANI)