All gates of the Lal Quila Metro Station have reopened for commuters, five days after the deadly Delhi blast at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort, which claimed the lives of 12 people. The station, which falls on the Violet Line of the Delhi Metro, had been closed as a precautionary measure following the explosion.

Station Closure and Reopening Process

After the blast, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced on Thursday that the Lal Quila Metro Station would remain shut due to security concerns. Entry and exit at the station were temporarily suspended, and services were halted until the security agencies provided clearance. "The Lal Quila Metro Station will remain closed till further notice due to security reasons. All other metro stations and lines are functioning as per schedule," the DMRC had said in an official statement.

On Saturday, the DMRC reopened two of the station's gates, providing partial access to passengers. In a post on X, the DMRC informed the public, stating, "Gate numbers 2 & 3 at Lal Quila Metro Station are now open for commuters."

With all gates now operational, Metro services in the area have fully resumed. The station, located on the Violet Line of the Delhi Metro, serves as a key access point for several prominent landmarks, including the historic Red Fort, Jama Masjid, and the bustling Chandni Chowk area. The temporary closure is expected to impact daily commuters and tourists visiting Old Delhi, especially during peak hours and weekends.

Investigation Into Red Fort Blast

Meanwhile, on November 10, the blast near the Red Fort complex in the national capital killed 12 people and injured several others. On Saturday, Delhi Police registered a fresh FIR under sections of criminal conspiracy in the Red Fort blast investigation, officials said. The new FIR comes days after the car blast near the historic Red Fort area on November 10 killed 12 people.

Meanwhile, security around the Red Fort has been heightened in the wake of the blast, with authorities maintaining a strict vigil over entry points and surrounding areas.

Essential DNA, explosive, and other samples have been collected from the site and sent for forensic examination. The investigation has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency. (ANI)

