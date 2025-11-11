Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Arun Sao called the Delhi blast that killed 8 tragic and warned of a befitting response. Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired high-level meetings as multiple agencies, including the NIA, probe the explosion near Red Fort.

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao on Tuesday expressed grief over the Delhi blast that claimed eight lives and injured several others, and warned that "whoever is guilty will not be spared".

Speaking to reporters, Sao said that the Centre is taking the matter seriously and that those responsible will face strict action. "The way this incident happened in Delhi yesterday is extremely tragic. The Government of India, the agencies of the Government of India have taken this incident seriously. Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah are continuously engaged in in-depth discussions on this issue. Certainly, whoever is guilty will not be spared. A befitting response will be given," Deputy CM Sao said.

His remarks came a day after an explosion occurred inside a Hyundai i20 near the Red Fort in the national capital on Monday evening, killing eight people and leaving several others injured.

Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Security Review

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has chaired another round of high-level security review meeting to assess the situation following the deadly blast in Delhi that claimed eight lives and left several others injured a day ago.

The meeting started at 3 pm at the Ministry of Home Affairs' office at Kartavya Bhawan. The meeting was conducted after a break of over two hours. The first round of meetings took place at the Home Minister's residence at 11 am. The meeting was then attended by Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director of the Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, Director General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Sadanand Vasant Date, and Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha. Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat also joined the meeting virtually.

Multi-Agency Probe Underway

The review comes amid heightened security concerns in the national capital as multiple agencies probe the explosion that occurred around 7 pm in a Hyundai i20 car near a traffic signal between Gates 1 and 4 of the Red Fort Metro Station.

A team from the FSL and the NIA revisited the blast site on Tuesday morning to collect additional forensic evidence. The NIA will soon register a First Information Report in the case and take over all the evidence collected by the Delhi Police as per procedure.