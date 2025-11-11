The family of Dr Umar Un Nabi, the key suspect in the Delhi Red Fort blast, has been picked up for questioning in Pulwama. His sister-in-law expressed disbelief, describing him as a studious individual who was engaged to be married.

Family in Disbelief

The sister-in-law of Dr Umar Un Nabi, a suspect in the Delhi blast near Red Fort, on Tuesday said that the security forces have "picked up" her family members, including her husband and mother-in-law, for questioning.

Muzamila, the sister-in-law, told reporters here that she remains in disbelief that her studious brother-in-law, who was engaged, has emerged as a suspect in the Delhi blast case. "They (security forces) have picked up my husband, brother-in-law and mother-in-law. They asked us about the whereabouts of Umar. We said he is in Delhi. Then they took the three away for questioning. We last spoke to Umar last Friday," she said.

She denied having any information about Adil Ahmed Rather, who has been arrested in the Faridabad arms haul case. "He was very attached to my children and loved them a lot. Whenever he visited home, he used to be busy playing Cricket. He loved Cricket. I don't know Adil (a doctor and accused in the recent case of seizure of explosives)," she added.

The sister-in-law said that the family worked hard to make Umar a capable individual who would take care of his family. "He (Umar) wasn't that kind of man. We faced numerous struggles to get him educated. We worked hard so that he could stand on his own two feet and take care of us. I cannot believe all this. He was engaged, but he was not married yet. He had not been home for the last 2 months. He didn't have many friends. He only used to study. That is all I know," she added.

Investigation Underway

The key suspect in the Delhi blast case has been identified as Dr Umar. According to the sources, the i20 car, in which the blast had occurred, had entered Delhi from Haryana via Badarpur. The sources added that the i20 car, in which the blast occurred, was allegedly purchased by a resident of Pulwama.

Suspect's Car and CCTV Evidence

Based on CCTV evidence from different locations, around 13 people are currently under scrutiny and being questioned in connection with the blast that claimed the lives of at least eight people. A person linked to the Faridabad module is suspected to have been travelling in an i20 car, though the identity of a deceased individual will only be confirmed after DNA testing.

The explosion, which took place near the historic Red Fort complex, killing eight people and leaving several injured, triggered panic in the area and led to a massive security response. Teams from the Special Cell, Crime Branch, and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) were deployed, while the area was sealed and visitors evacuated.

Mobile Data and Technical Analysis

Sources said investigation agencies are closely monitoring social media activity following the blast and have begun extensive technical analysis of communication records. Data from all mobile phones that were active in the vicinity of the Red Fort complex at the time of the explosion is being examined. Officials said the data could help identify numbers connected to the car blast, revealing communication between suspects and possible accomplices.

The dump data from the Red Fort parking area and surrounding zones has been obtained, as the occupants of the car may have been in touch with others before or after the incident, an officer said.

Investigators have also extended the analysis to Faridabad, using dump data to determine communication patterns between people possibly linked to the incident. IPDR (Internet Protocol Detail Record) analysis is being conducted to track devices that went inactive soon after the blast, potentially indicating deliberate attempts to evade detection. (ANI)