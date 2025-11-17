A special NIA court has granted 10 days' custody of Amir Rashid Ali in the Delhi Blast Case. The Kashmiri resident is accused of conspiring with the suicide bomber and facilitating the purchase of the car used in the terror attack.

A Special NIA court on Monday granted 10 days' custody of Amir Rashid Ali to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for interrogation in the Delhi Blast Case.

Earlier in the day, the accused Amir was produced before the NIA court after his arrest on Sunday.

Principal District and Sessions Judge (Special NIA Judge) Anju Bajaj Chandana granted 10 days' custody of Amir Rashid Ali to NIA after hearing submissions of the agency.

The hearing was conducted in a closed courtroom before an NIA judge.

The accused was brought to court amid heavy security.

NIA Arrests Key Conspirator

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday said that it has arrested a Kashmiri resident who had conspired with the suicide bomber to carry out the terror attack, which claimed 10 innocent lives and left 32 others injured

As per the NIA statement, Amir Rashid Ali, in whose name the car involved in the attack was registered, was arrested from Delhi by the NIA, which had launched a massive search operation after taking over the case from the Delhi Police.

Investigation Reveals Conspiracy

NIA on Sunday said that its investigations had revealed that the accused, a resident of Samboora, Pampore in Jammu and Kashmir, had conspired with the alleged suicide bomber, Umar Un Nabi, to unleash the terror attack.

It is alleged that Amir had come to Delhi to facilitate the purchase of the car, which was eventually used as a vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device (IED) to trigger the blast.

Suicide Bomber Identified

NIA has forensically established the identity of the deceased driver of Vehicle Borne IED as Umar Un Nabi, a resident of Pulwama district and Assistant Professor in the General Medicine Department in Al Falah University, Faridabad.

Multi-Agency Investigation Underway

The NIA has also said that it has seized another vehicle belonging to Nabi. The vehicle is being examined for evidence in the case, in which NIA has so far examined 73 witnesses, including those injured in the blast that rocked the national capital on November 10.

Working in close coordination with Delhi Police, Jammu and Kashmir Police, Haryana Police, UP Police and various sister agencies, NIA is continuing its investigation across states.

It is pursuing multiple leads to unearth the larger conspiracy behind the bombing and identify others involved in the case, the agency said in the statement. The agency further added that it is pursuing multiple leads to unearth the larger conspiracy behind the bombing and identify others involved in the case.

Leaders Pay Tribute to Victims

Meanwhile, the 32nd Northern Zonal Council meeting commenced in Faridabad on Monday on a sombre note, as Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with top leadership from eight states and Union Territories, observed a two-minute silence to pay tribute to the victims of the November 10 Delhi car blast. (ANI)