Eight people were killed and several injured after a blast in a Hyundai i20 car near Delhi's Red Fort. Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed the incident. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta visited the injured. A multi-agency probe is underway.

8 Killed in Blast Near Red Fort; Investigation Underway

After eight people were killed and several others were injured in the blast near Delhi's iconic Red Fort on Monday evening, the Forensic Science Laboratory said that samples will be taken to the laboratory and that a clue regarding the nature of the blast will be known after the examination. "...The samples will be taken to the laboratory, and after that, only we can make any confirmation...Everything will be known after the examination...," FSL Officer Mohamad Wahid told reporters. At least eight people lost their lives, and several others sustained injuries in the blast.

Earlier, speaking with ANI, Home Minister Amit Shah said that a blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort in Delhi at 7 pm on Monday, and the explosion injured some pedestrians and damaged some vehicles. The Home Minister stated that teams from the Delhi Crime Branch and Delhi Special Branch arrived at the scene within 10 minutes of receiving the information about the blast.

CM Visits Injured, Appeals for Calm

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with her Cabinet colleague Ashish Sood, visited Lok Nayak Hospital in the national capital, where the injured in the blast are receiving treatment. She met them and inquired about their treatment.

"Visited LNJP Hospital and met with the citizens injured in the accident, inquired about their condition, and wished for their speedy recovery," Rekha Gupta said in a post on X. "Instructed the officials that there should be no shortcomings whatsoever in the treatment of the injured and that all necessary medical facilities be provided immediately and with complete promptness," she added.

Gupta expressed condolences over the loss of lives and appealed to Delhi residents to avoid rumours and maintain peace. "The incident of the car explosion near the Red Fort is extremely distressing and alarming. I express my deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this tragic accident. I pray to God that the injured recover swiftly," she said in a post on X.

"Every possible assistance is being ensured for the affected people. Teams from the Delhi Police, NSG, NIA, and FSL are working together to conduct a thorough investigation into the entire matter. I appeal to all Delhi residents to avoid rumours and maintain peace. Please rely only on official information issued by the police and administration," she added. (ANI)