Congress leader Nana Patole blamed the Modi government for the Delhi blast that killed 8, saying '56 inch must answer'. The investigation has traced the car involved to Pulwama, with police detaining several individuals for questioning.

Congress blames Centre for 'unsafe' country

Condemning the Delhi blast that claimed at least eight lives, senior Congress leader Nana Patole on Tuesday held the Narendra Modi government in the centre accountable for the country being unsafe.

Speaking to reporters here, Patole lambasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that "56 inch" must answer for the national capital being unsafe. "Now is the time for them (the BJP and the central government) to answer. If our capital, Delhi, is not safe, 56 inch must answer for this. We do not want to play politics over this. Our concern is that our country is unsafe, and the central government is accountable for this," the Congress leader said.

Offering condolences to the victims' kin, former Maharashtra Congress chief Patole said that his party has always voiced against those attempting to undermine the country's security. "We condemn this incident. May God give strength to those who lost their loved ones in this tragedy. The Congress have always raised its voice against those who try to undermine the country's security. Our leader, Rahul Gandhi, clarified our stance when the Pahalgam incident occurred, stating that we are with the government and that it is time to give an answer to Pakistan. However, the way the BJP government have politicised the incident in the name of 'Operation Sindoor' has been evident to the whole country," he said.

Patole alleges Bihar poll rigging

Speaking on the ongoing assembly polls in Bihar, the Congress leader alleged that VVPAT machines were spotted lying on roads after the conclusion of the first phase of polling in the state. He said that there were attempts to "rig elections somehow". "The way the first phase of the election happened, VVPAT machines were spotted lying on the roads, and CCTV footage of strong rooms is being shut down. The country's home minister has been residing in Patna, and the CCTV footage of his hotel is also closed. This suggests that the BJP and its allies are losing, so they are trying to rig the election somehow," Patol said.

He added that Congress is expected to win more seats in the second phase of the assembly polls and help form a government with Tejashwi Yadav as the Chief Minister. "However, it is clear that Congress and its alliance are gaining a majority. Congress is expected to secure most seats in the second phase of the election, which is being held today, and we will form our government under the leadership of Tejashwi," Patole said.

Delhi blast investigation underway

Meanwhile, the Lal Quila metro station remains shut as investigation continues in the wake of the Delhi blast on Monday evening that killed at least eight people and left many injured, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Tuesday. "Lal Qila Metro Station is closed due to security reasons. All other stations are functional as normal," DMRC posted on X.

Car's trail linked to Pulwama

This comes after an unexpected blast near the Red Fort that claimed the lives of at least eight people, sending shockwaves across the country. Delhi Police's initial probe in the high-intensity explosion outside the Red Fort suggests the involved i20 car's trail to Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, police sources confirmed. According to the sources, the i20 car, in which the blast occurred, was allegedly purchased by a resident of Pulwama.

Night-long raids, multiple detentions

The Delhi Police have also obtained CCTV footage showing the suspect's car entering and exiting the parking area near the Red Fort, according to sources. Following the high-intensity explosion outside the Red Fort, the teams of Delhi Police carried out an extensive night-long search operation across hotels in Paharganj, Daryaganj, and nearby areas. All hotel registers were thoroughly examined during the raids. During the operation, four individuals were taken into custody for questioning.

At least eight people were killed and several were injured in the high-intensity explosion outside the Red Fort on Monday evening. According to Delhi Police, CCTV footage from multiple locations has been meticulously reviewed, including from the Badarpur border to the parking area of the Red Fort's Sunheri Masjid, as well as from the Outer Ring Road to the Kashmere Gate-Red Fort route. Nearly 200 police personnel were involved in examining footage across various routes.

According to the sources, the car, in which the blast had occurred, had entered Delhi from Haryana via Badarpur. As per sources, based on CCTV evidence from different locations, around 13 people are currently under scrutiny and being questioned. A person linked to the Faridabad module is suspected to have been travelling in the car, though the identity of a deceased individual will only be confirmed after DNA testing. This comes in the wake of the Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana Police's joint recovery of 360 kg of explosive material and ammunition from Faridabad in Haryana, during which two persons, Dr Muzammil and Aadil Rather, were arrested.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, Deputy Commissioner of Police of North Delhi, Raja Banthia, said, "As of now, the investigation is going on. We cannot comment on anything conclusively. FSL is lifting the traces of explosions. We are examining the scene of the crime."

Delhi Police have also registered a case in connection with the blast under various Sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosives Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (ANI)